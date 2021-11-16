A person shot in Mattapan Tuesday night was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Boston police spokesman Stephen McNulty.
Boston police responded to reports of shooting at 39 Baird St. shortly before 8 p.m., McNulty said.
Investigators remained on the scene late Tuesday night.
No further information was released.
The shooting remains under investigation by Boston police.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.