That might not be why he did it, but it was the end result.

But Selleck’s final move as city clerk — his decision to resign Monday — might go down as the greatest accomplishment of his tenure. By holding what essentially amounted to a public impeachment hearing, he saved energy, time, and taxpayer money — and gave Providence’s legislative body a way to get back to the work they should be doing.

Shawn Selleck won’t be remembered as a good or bad city clerk because voters don’t think about city employees the way they do the people they vote for, like the mayor or City Council members.

The council voted unanimously in October to bring administrative charges against Selleck, accusing him of creating a toxic work environment and bullying and harassing his female subordinates in the clerk’s office. The city’s human resources department cleared him of any wrongdoing, but an outside attorney hired by Council President John Igliozzi to investigate Selleck reached a different conclusion, and released a report that painted him as a micromanager who made some of the women in his office feel uncomfortable.

Selleck has disputed many of the findings in the independent report, and noted that staffers in his office have clashed with the two previous clerks who preceded his arrival in 2019. He also went on a publicity tour in recent weeks where he framed himself as a change agent who was trying to build a more transparent government, while Igliozzi and his critics in the clerk’s office were standing in the way of progress.

Of course, it’s entirely possible to be both an innovative clerk and a jerk of a boss — and the complaints from the other clerks should not be dismissed as entirely political.

In most employment settings, the report itself might have been enough to terminate Selleck — although he’d be entitled to more due process than he was given. But the clerk’s office is quirky, and the city charter dictates that he was to serve a four-year term that began in 2019, when he was elected by the council under the leadership of former council president Sabina Matos, who left the job when she was appointed lieutenant governor by Governor Dan McKee.

Because he was serving a four-year term, the only option to remove him was through a provision in the city charter known as “charges against administrative personnel.” That allows for the council to remove a department head from their job following a public hearing as long as 10 members (out of 15) vote for the removal.

It was clear to anyone who follows the council that Selleck was going to be removed from his job following a public hearing. Igliozzi had more than enough votes to force Selleck out.

So Selleck opted to reach a settlement, and it’s a pretty sweet deal: he’ll leave his job but remain on the city payroll through the end of the year, without ever having to explain to future employers why he was the first employee in the history of the city to be removed from office through a council vote.

But whatever one thinks of Selleck, it’s impossible to ignore Igliozzi and his leadership team’s pattern of seeking to smear those they disagree with.

We’ve seen it with their effort to block recreation director Michael Stephens from being named by Mayor Jorge Elorza to a high-level community liaison role in the police department. And we’ve seen it with the way they have treated Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare for years now.

Igliozzi and other members of the council disagree with Elorza on the Stephens appointment and they have long believed that Pare has too much power overseeing both the police and fire departments. Those are perfectly legitimate gripes, but this leadership team is more interested in arguing than resolving conflicts.

What’s even more unfortunate is that Igliozzi is missing an opportunity to make a real difference in the city over the next year.

Providence is flush with cash thanks to American Rescue Plan dollars, and he could be the council president who creates the path to more affordable housing or helps the police department address a stubborn streak of violence across the city.

For the first time in recent memory, there’s money available to think even bigger. Providence could commit to ending chronic homelessness. It could rehab every school building in the city so that students having clean drinking water or safe classrooms.

Thanks to Selleck’s resignation, there’s still a chance for the council to focus on solving problems instead of settling petty scores.





Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.