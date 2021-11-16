Juan Rivera and Julio Castro, both 34-year-old Providence residents, face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the Sept. 25 death of Jorge Garcia, 38, at Roque’s Cafe Restaurant on Broad Street. Providence Police Major David Lapatin said Rivera was the shooter. Both were arrested earlier this month, Castro on Ford Street in Providence and Rivera at Logan Airport in Boston.

Two men were arrested in the shooting death of a man eating breakfast at a Providence restaurant , and are also being investigated in connection with the death of a Rhode Island man whose body was found in North Carolina, city police said Tuesday.

Also, investigators looking into the death of Josue Calderon, 33, whose body was found on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina in October, have been in Rhode Island recently, Lapatin said. They are “interested” in Rivera and Castro in connection with their investigation into Calderon’s death, Lapatin said. The case is being investigated by National Park authorities, according to media reports in North Carolina.

Calderon was a suspect in Garcia’s death, Lapatin said Tuesday.

The shooting of Garcia was captured on surveillance video, which showed a person entering the restaurant and immediately opening fire on Garcia multiple times.

Lapatin said Rivera and Castro knew Garcia, but declined to get into more details about what might have led to the homicide, which was the city’s 19th at the time and came during a weekend of violence.

Rivera and Castro have both appeared in Rhode Island District Court, but no pleas will be entered until the case moves up to Superior Court.

