A small fire was reported Tuesday morning in the rear of a plane at Logan International Airport, but there were no passengers on board at the time and no one was hurt, said a spokesperson for MassPort, the agency that runs the airport.

“A United plane had a fire in the [auxiliary power unit], that’s the tail end,” said MassPort spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan via email at 10:28 a.m. “No passengers on board, no injuries, and our fire crew responded immediately.”