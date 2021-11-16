State officials plan to erect a “temporary cottage community” on the grounds of the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital campus in Jamaica Plan, what they called short-term plans to address the humanitarian crisis at Mass. and Cass.
This would provide transitional housing for the homeless while the state lays out a broader, long-term design for the 13-acre hospital grounds by Franklin Field.
The state has commissioned the company Pallett to construct the housing, and will contract a local health and human services provider to manage the community, providing onsite services such as meals and laundry and public safety and health needs, as well as wraparound services including case management, mental health and substance abuse services, said Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of health and human services. Up to 30 people could be housed in the community.
“The path to stability out of homelessness begins with a safe place to sleep and a supportive environment,” Sudders said Monday in an email to city officials, community advocates and policy makers who have worked on the city’s homelessness and mental health crisis.
Sudders said the temporary cottage community will involve the placement of 18 private lockable sleeping cabins, each with one or two beds, heating and air conditioning and storage for possessions. The housing could be in operation by December.
“There is an urgent need for both temporary and permanent low-threshold transitional housing for individuals who are homeless,” Sudders said, adding that the goal “is supporting residents in their transition from the streets to permanent housing and longer-term stability.”
