State officials plan to erect a “temporary cottage community” on the grounds of the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital campus in Jamaica Plan, what they called short-term plans to address the humanitarian crisis at Mass. and Cass.

This would provide transitional housing for the homeless while the state lays out a broader, long-term design for the 13-acre hospital grounds by Franklin Field.

The state has commissioned the company Pallett to construct the housing, and will contract a local health and human services provider to manage the community, providing onsite services such as meals and laundry and public safety and health needs, as well as wraparound services including case management, mental health and substance abuse services, said Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of health and human services. Up to 30 people could be housed in the community.