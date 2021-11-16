Stone Zoo is spreading holiday cheer again this season with its annual illumination light display.
ZooLights will be presented at the Stoneham facility from Nov. 19 through Jan. 9 except for Thanksgiving and Christmas. From 4 to 9:30 p.m., visitors can stroll along tree-lined paths lit by twinkling lights throughout the 26-acre Stoneham zoo.
Along the way, they can pass through Yukon Creek and see black bears, a bald eagle, Canada lynx, arctic foxes, and reindeer illuminated by a myriad of colorful blinking lights. This year, several large-scale lantern displays also have been installed around the zoo to add to the magical winterland experience.
Advertisement
While Santa will not make his usual appearance, the zoo is offering families the chance to connect with him by Zoom from their homes. ZooLights has been a popular attraction at the zoo since it began in 1996.
Those interested in attending this year’s ZooLights must purchase online tickets in advance. For ticket information, go to zoonewengland.org/stone-zoo.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.