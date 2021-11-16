Stone Zoo is spreading holiday cheer again this season with its annual illumination light display.

ZooLights will be presented at the Stoneham facility from Nov. 19 through Jan. 9 except for Thanksgiving and Christmas. From 4 to 9:30 p.m., visitors can stroll along tree-lined paths lit by twinkling lights throughout the 26-acre Stoneham zoo.

Along the way, they can pass through Yukon Creek and see black bears, a bald eagle, Canada lynx, arctic foxes, and reindeer illuminated by a myriad of colorful blinking lights. This year, several large-scale lantern displays also have been installed around the zoo to add to the magical winterland experience.