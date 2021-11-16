Wellesley’s Department of Public Works is asking residents to join the town’s Food Waste Drop-Off program during the month of November to help reduce landfill waste, save tax dollars, and generate renewable energy.

More than 600 households participate in the program, and the public works department hopes to increase that figure. It also is encouraging residents to take on the “Food Waste Challenge,” which is aimed at cutting down the amount of food disposed of in household trash.

According to the town’s public works department, trash disposal costs are predicted to increase as much as 40 percent in the next few years as landfill capacity diminishes. Discarding food in household trash is “counterproductive to prudent fiscal and sustainable practices,” the department said.