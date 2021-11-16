Much of the murder trial in Arbery’s February 2020 killing has centered on whether the defendants had grounds to pursue him in the first place. The defense has portrayed the killing as a “citizen’s arrest” gone awry, while the prosecution accuses three white men of hunting down a Black man based on vague suspicions of wrongdoing. On Tuesday, the focus turned to the final moments of the shaky cellphone video that thrust this case into the national spotlight — Arbery’s struggle with Travis McMichael, partially obscured.

A medical examiner testified Tuesday that Ahmaud Arbery was first shot at very close range, offering insight on the filmed struggle at the heart of the accused’s claim of self-defense.

Attorneys for McMichael, who chased Arbery in his truck and then shot him, have argued that their client sought first to scare Arbery off and “de-escalate,” firing as Arbery got close and fearing that the unarmed man would take his weapon. Prosecutors are arguing that McMichael cannot claim self-defense because he, his father, and their neighbor were the aggressors — chasing Arbery in their trucks and then fatally confronting the 25-year-old in the coastal Georgia neighborhood of Satilla Shores.

Edmund Donoghue, who conducted an autopsy on Arbery, testified Tuesday that the man was beyond medical help before he hit the ground, badly wounded in the chest and armpit area and copiously spurting blood from his wrist. The jury saw graphic photos of Arbery’s body: up-close injuries, the blood-soaked T-shirt, the shotgun pellets still buried beneath skin. At one point, Arbery’s mother left the gallery.

Donoghue told jurors that Arbery was first shot in the wrist and torso at the same time, indicating that Arbery may have been grabbing Greg McMichael’s firearm — a boost to the defense. Questioned by prosecutors, Donoghue said the wounds could also indicate someone pushing the gun away.

The medical examiner from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation testified that he initially guessed Travis McMichael’s shotgun muzzle was 3 to 4 feet from Arbery when fired. But after the defense noted the analysis of another expert at the bureau, Donoghue said, he watched video of the shooting frame-by-frame and revised that estimate significantly — to between 20 and 3 inches.

That other expert, Brian Leppard, testified Monday Arbery was shot at “contact or near-contact” range and said, “I think it’s reasonable to say that if the end of the shotgun can touch your shirt ... then it would be reasonable to think that you can also grab the shotgun.”

Video shot by the third defendant, William “Roddie” Bryan, shows Arbery running down a suburban road toward Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and their truck. The defendants have pleaded not guilty to murder, false imprisonment and other charges.

Arbery heads around the truck in the footage and then toward the younger McMichael, who like his father is armed. A first shot rings out as McMichael's truck obscures the men's movements.

Travis McMichael told police that he was not sure whether Arbery actually grabbed the gun. Donoghue wrote in his initial report — before watching the now-viral video — that Arbery’s wounds were “sustained during a struggle for a shotgun,” and he affirmed Tuesday that a frame-by-frame breakdown shows Arbery’s hand on the weapon as he grapples with Travis McMichael while injured.

Prosecutors had also planned to show the jury Arbery's shoes during Donoghue's testimony. The medical examiner identified them in pictures as Nike running shoes, a potential boost to the prosecution's portrayal of Arbery as a racially profiled jogger. Arbery's case became one of many killings of Black Americans to spark outrage, exploding into a national news story not long before the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

But Cobb County prosecutors changed course on the shoes after the defense indicated this could “open the door” for its alternative arguments about Arbery’s activities the day of shooting. Arbery was not found with any stolen items, but defense lawyers have said their clients suspected Arbery of break-ins and theft or intent to steal after he repeatedly entered an under-construction home. They sought to bring in evidence on Arbery’s prior run-ins with law enforcement, but Judge Timothy Walmsley barred that information — unknown to the defendants — as irrelevant.

Frank Hogue, an attorney for Greg McMichael, argued Tuesday that even the photo of Arbery's well-worn shoes had "opened the door" for such evidence by suggesting that Arbery was shot while jogging. But Walmsley disagreed.

Jurors have heard this week from a slew of employees at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which took over Arbery's case in May 2020 after the leaked video spurred protests and new scrutiny. A local prosecutor had earlier advised police not to make arrests in the Feb. 23, 2020, killing.

Walmsley on Monday rejected defense lawyers' requests for a mistrial after Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, began to weep in the gallery. The judge quickly ordered the jury out of the room, but the defense argued that her show of emotion could improperly sway jurors.

Some also cited the appearance of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader, who joined Arbery's family amid an outcry over defense lawyer Kevin Gough's objection to "Black pastors" and "high-profile members of the African American community" attending the widely watched trial.

"We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here," Gough said while unsuccessfully trying to bar the Rev. Al Sharpton from the gallery as a potential influence on jurors. More than 100 Black pastors are expected to gather outside the courthouse Thursday.

Walmsley rebuked Gough on Monday, calling the lawyer's recent comments "reprehensible." The judge took particular issue with Gough's apparent move last week to compare Sharpton's attendance to the hypothetical appearance of "a bunch of folks ... dressed like Colonel Sanders with white masks."