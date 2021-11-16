Dushku, who was hired in 2017 for a role opposite Michael Weatherly on the CBS show “Bull,” said he subjected her to sexual comments “on a daily basis,” calling her “legs,” telling her about his sperm, and making other demeaning remarks. At one point, Dushku said Weatherly told her he wanted to “take me to his rape van.”

Dushku, a well-known Hollywood producer and actor, was one of several women who spoke in favor for ending the practice of forced arbitration, which often keeps victims of sexual harassment from speaking publicly about what they experienced due to contracts signed at the outset of employment.

Massachusetts native Eliza Dushku testified Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee, detailing her experience being sexually harassed by a costar on the set of a CBS drama while speaking out against the practice of arbitration, in which companies can settle employment disputes outside the court system.

“I began dreading going to work each day,” Dushku told the Judiciary Committee, but said she feared that if she complained her career would be at risk.

Advertisement

Dushku said Weatherly’s constant comments created an environment where others felt empowered to harass her. Describing an incident in which Weatherly declared in front of the show’s cast and crew that he wanted to have a threesome with her, Dushku said another member of the crew approached her and told her he, too, wanted to sleep with her.

“I was horrified and became physically nauseous. I’d just been humiliated in front of a hundred co-workers on set by the star of the show. And now it seemed it was open season for others to demean me sexually,” she told the committee.

After confronting Weatherly and asking for his help to stop the harassment, an approach she said she hoped would not be confrontational, she faced immediate retaliation from CBS.

Advertisement

“I was fired the next day,” she told the committee.

The situation only worsened when she learned that her dispute would be handled by confidential arbitration, a legal mechanism she had not been aware of previously.

“I was shocked to learn that I had signed away my rights to a public forum before taking a job,” she told the committee. “Who would ever think of such a clause? Who are these clauses meant to favor and protect? It suddenly became clear. Not me.”

On Tuesday, Dushku and other witnesses asked lawmakers to consider legislation that would change this practice, saying it was not a “partisan” issue. House lawmakers are considering a bill that would prevent victims of sexual harassment from being forced into arbitration to settle claims.

Dushku first came forward in 2018 to tell her story after she was fired from “Bull,” which began airing in 2016 and is still part of CBS’s primetime lineup. Writing in a Boston Globe op-ed, Dushku said “Bull” star Weatherly repeatedly harassed her on set and retaliated against her when she confronted him, asking CBS brass for “what amounted to my being written off the show.”

CBS ultimately settled with Dushku for $9.5 million, a portion of what she would have been paid had she completed her potential six-year contract, she said at the time. Dushku was also barred from speaking about her case publicly, something she said in the op-ed that she wrestled with.

Advertisement

“According to the fine print in my contract with CBS, I was required to submit to a ‘confidential’ arbitration, where all ‘proceedings will be closed to the public and confidential, and all records relating thereto will be permanently sealed.’ No judge, no jury, and no chance of anyone finding out what really happened (or so they hoped),” she wrote in the op-ed.

In her written testimony, Dushku said that she was eventually able to speak publicly after the CBS investigation into her claims was leaked to the media, and, she said, CBS violated a nondisclosure agreement.









Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.