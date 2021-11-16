The site names ‘’Big Tech, a corrupt media, and dishonest politicians and prosecutors’' as adversaries who are ‘’trying to censor, silence and ruin the life of Kyle Rittenhouse.’’ A slogan, ‘’Free Kyle,’’ has appeared on clothing and other merchandise sold on the site.

Rittenhouse’s legal team had raised more than $650,000 for his defense as of last month through the ‘’Free Kyle USA’' website, with messaging that reflects themes typically found in conservative media.

Kyle Rittenhouse has been a folk hero for the political far right since he was identified in August 2020 as the teenager who killed two people and wounded a third in the Kenosha unrest. His supporters have raised nearly $3 million on his behalf and routinely flood social media to make their case for the 18-year-old’s innocence.

Advertisement

Yet, that backing has not translated into support at the Kenosha County Courthouse, where Rittenhouse has been on trial for 11 days. Until Tuesday, demonstrators on either side have shown up largely in trickles — one here, two or three there.

Jacob Blake's uncle has shown up each morning calling for justice for his nephew, the Black man whose shooting by a police officer sparked the Kenosha unrest. With temperatures just above freezing Monday, one demonstrator clutched a poster declaring, "Self-defense is not a crime," and another waved a "Black Lives Matter" flag. A handful showed up in the afternoon, just loud enough for their chants to be heard in the courtroom.

"It's a nothingburger out here," said Kevin Mathewson, a Kenosha resident who called for armed people to respond to the unrest in Kenosha last year. "I thought there would be lines to get there early, but there's nothing of the sort."

Mathewson attributed the relative quiet at the courthouse to the bitter wind off Lake Michigan and the ability to stream the trial from the comfort of home.

Advertisement

But Ziv Cohen, a criminal psychiatrist in New York, said there could be a larger reason that far-right activists, in particular, have not shown up in droves. He pointed to fallout from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, which has led to criminal charges for hundreds of alleged participants.

"The type of folks who came out on Jan. 6 have been sobered by the repercussions, and we've seen them become more cautious," Cohen said. Extremist views have moved from the street and onto encrypted online platforms such as Telegram, which Cohen characterizes as a tempest in waiting.

As jurors deliberated on Tuesday, more demonstrators — several dozen — appeared outside the courthouse.

The verdict could be a re-energizing moment, said Alan Lipman, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at George Washington University Hospital and director of the Center for the Study of Violence in Washington. Group violence, he said, requires "a sufficient motivator."

“You have to reach a certain level of personal belief in the need for action, whether that is entirely misplaced or whether there is some factual basis for it,” he said. “Once you reach a verdict, there is a possibility that will reach a threshold for those who decide to come out and act.”



