In a 54-page brief filed before the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Jesse R. Binnall, a lawyer for Trump, reiterated his argument that the Constitution gives the former president the power to keep those files confidential even though he is no longer in office — and even though President Biden refused to assert executive privilege over them.

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump asked a federal Appeals Court Tuesday to block the National Archives from giving Congress quick access to records from his White House related to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, arguing that litigation over whether they are properly shielded by his claim of executive privilege should fully play out first.

“The stakes in this case are high,” Binnall wrote, adding that a decision to uphold Congress’ subpoena over Trump’s objections would set a precedent that would shift the balance between the legislative and executive branches.

“It is naïve to assume that the fallout will be limited to President Trump or the events of Jan. 6, 2021,” he wrote. “Every Congress will point to some unprecedented thing about ‘this president’ to justify a request for his presidential records. In these hyperpartisan times, Congress will increasingly and inevitably use this new weapon to perpetually harass its political rival.”

The dispute raises novel issues about the scope of executive privilege when invoked by a former president without the support of the incumbent. It centers on a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to block Congress from certifying Biden’s election win.

The committee is seeking White House documents that would show Trump’s movements, meetings, and communications before and during the day of the riot.

After Biden, through his White House counsel, told the head of the National Archives that he believed it was in the public interest for the Jan. 6 committee to obtain the White House files and so would not invoke executive privilege over them, Trump filed a lawsuit, seeking an injunction blocking the agency from giving the records to Congress.

The chair of the Jan. 6 committee, Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, has said he wants to finish its work by late spring, raising the question of whether the litigation will thwart the panel from obtaining access to the records before it completes any final report.

NEW YORK TIMES

California’s Speier won’t seek reelection

WASHINGTON — Longtime California Representative Jackie Speier, who first ran for office after surviving a 1978 ambush by cult followers that killed her congressman boss, said Tuesday that she would not seek reelection.

The seven-term congresswoman’s decision to step down from a safe Democratic seat in the San Francisco Bay Area makes her the latest House Democrat to announce retirement ahead of a fraught 2022 midterm election cycle, a troubling sign for Democrats clinging to a narrow majority.

Speier said in a video message that it was an “extraordinary privilege” to serve. But after nearly 40 years in public office at the local, state and federal level, it was time to step aside, she said.

“It’s time for me to come home,’’ Speier said. “Time for me to be more than a weekend wife, mother and friend.”

Speier recalled how she was inspired to pursue a career in public service after she accompanied her boss, Representative Leo J. Ryan, on a flight to Guyana in a disastrous 1978 attempt to rescue 900 followers of the cult leader Jim Jones.

Ryan was investigating complaints his office received about conditions at the jungle settlement established by Jones and his followers, known as Jonestown. But the trip ended in tragedy. Ryan and four others were shot to death on an airstrip by gunmen who were followers of Jones. Speier, who was 29 at the time, was shot five times, with bullets ripping through her arm and leg. Hours later, Jones exhorted members of his flock to drink cyanide-laced punch in a mass murder-suicide.

“I vowed that if I survived, I would dedicate my life to public service,” Speier said in the video announcing her retirement. “I lived, and I served.”

After losing a bid for Ryan’s former seat a year after the attack, Speier went on to serve for six years on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and 18 years in the California Legislature, where she developed a reputation as a consumer advocate and critic of the state’s troubled prison system.

She was first elected to Congress in 2008, claiming her former boss’s seat. During her time in the House she has championed women’s rights. At the outset of the #MeToo movement, she shared her own story of being sexually harassed as a young congressional aide by an office chief of staff.

“I know what it’s like to lie in bed at night, wondering if I was the one who had done something wrong,” she said in 2017, encouraging other women who worked at the Capitol and who had been subjected to harassment to come forward. “I know what it’s like years later to remember that rush of humiliation and anger.”

Her work helped pass the Congressional Accountability Act Reform Act, which went into effect in 2019 and expands protections for congressional aides who have been subject to harassment.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

An emotional Leahy addresses his Senate colleagues

WASHINGTON — A day after announcing he will not seek reelection, Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont told his colleagues in an emotional speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday that they have become like family to him over the last nearly 47 years.

The 81-year-old Leahy, who as the Senate’s president pro tempore is third in line to the presidency, said that he’s been honored to fight for Vermont and that he did not make the decision to retire lightly.

“Here’s the thing about the Senate. Here’s where small states like Vermont have not just a seat at the table but a voice at the table,” he said, noting that Vermont had championed farm-to-school programs and revitalization of historic downtowns, ideas that gained traction nationally.

He thanked his staff and his family, particularly his wife, Marcelle.

“My closest friend, my partner,’’ Leahy said. “The last couple of years have been challenging in ways we could never have imagined, but she was with me from the first moment of the first campaign.”

Leahy said he and his wife would return to Vermont, where they met and where they started a family. “It’s time to go home,” he said.

Noting the privilege he has felt in guiding the country toward the future, Leahy ended his speech with a catch in his voice. His colleagues gave him a standing ovation.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Victor emerges in razor-thin Florida special election

A Florida primary to select the Democrat who will run in a special election to fill the House seat of the late Representative Alcee Hastings, a Democrat, was decided by five votes.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a health care executive, emerged victorious Tuesday after Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee ordered a machine ballot recount of the tight race. An initial vote count found Cherfilus-McCormick nearly deadlocked with Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, with Holness leading by 12 votes out of more than 49,000 cast.

The final recount, according to the Associated Press, found that Cherfilus-McCormick received 11,662 votes, while Holness received 11,657.

The initial 12-vote difference fell far under the threshold for an automatic review of ballots. The remaining nine Democrats in the crowded primary had conceded defeat.

Florida’s 20th Congressional District connects majority-Black cities in suburbs from Palm Beach County to Broward County and was represented by Hastings until his death from pancreatic cancer in April.

WASHINGTON POST



