China and the U.S. agreed to ease visa restrictions imposed during the Trump administration on each other’s journalists, Chinese state media reported, a development that would remove one of the irritants in the relationship between the nations.

After the U.S. begins to issue one-year multiple entry visas for Chinese journalists, China will reciprocate, outlets including China Daily reported Tuesday, hours after Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden spoke via video conference.

The agreement -- which the outlets say was reached ahead of the summit -- looks to reverse the actions that began in February 2020 and which resulted in reporters from both nations being expelled and those that remained often being placed on rolling, short-term permits. The new agreement, if confirmed by the U.S. side and implemented as reported, will represent a modest improvement in relations between the world’s two biggest economies.