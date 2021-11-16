In their Nov. 8 op-ed, “What our models project will happen after Boston dismantles Mass. and Cass encampments,” Drs. Benjamin Linas and Joshua Barocas write that their simulation models lead them to conclude that dismantling the Mass. and Cass tent city is bad public policy. There is a glaring omission in their model and analysis: No apparent consideration is given to the impact of the encampment near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard on residents, workers, and visitors who must traverse the area, and on the city generally. No thought seems to be given to the negative impact on Boston (or any city) by an insular “community” existing in public in violation of the law, complete with drug use; prostitution; urine, human feces, and trash littering the sidewalks; and sexual and other forms of violence.

Kim Janey, as acting mayor, and Michelle Wu, Boston’s new progressive mayor, both have concluded that the encampments’ damage to the city is too great to allow them to remain. We, as a society, are morally obligated to provide assistance to our fellow citizens struggling with mental illness or addiction and homelessness. That assistance, however, must not ignore the interests of the public at large.