Public service is what brought me to the office you will be sitting in shortly. It was ingrained in me as a child as I watched my mother serve as an alcohol and drug counselor at the first treatment center designed by and for Indigenous people in Eskasoni, Nova Scotia, the largest First Nations reservation on the East Coast. She taught us that by serving others, we honor our communities.

When I became chief of staff to Mayor Martin J. Walsh in March 2020, I thought I would at least have a chance to watch the human resources video that new hires see when starting their new job. While I didn’t watch it due to the events that unfolded during my first week, I did get a chance to serve the great city I love and that has provided me with so many opportunities. Let’s get to business. Congratulations to you, and to Mayor-elect Michelle Wu.

When Mayor Walsh approached me to serve as his chief of staff in February 2020, we had many discussions about what we wanted to achieve together. I did my homework, studied transition documents, planned reorganizations, and ultimately got ready for the announcement.

Prior to the announcement of my appointment, Mayor Walsh and I met with Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. The plan was to get an economic briefing. That did not happen. Instead, Rosengren bumped our elbows and said, “You need to shut everything down.” We were on the precipice of a pandemic. The elevator ride down was a quiet one. Everything I had studied and prepared for in terms of a typical chief of staff experience suddenly was moot.

On the day my announcement, I was introduced to the Cabinet, department heads, and many others. My body was present but my head kept going back to the meeting with Rosengren, and once I was shown my office, I knew I had to set up a war room. We quickly assembled a team to help figure out what we were going to do and immediately started planning. We called physicians, pharmaceutical executives, and epidemiologists, and suddenly all the chemistry classes I had blown off became relevant.

Mayor Walsh had closely monitored New York City, and we knew what we needed to do. And we did it. The dominos started to fall and we closed down large gatherings, including the Boston Marathon and, soon after, schools. That was the first time I shut my door and cried because, as a mother to two boys, I knew the implications of suddenly shutting off a lifeline for not only education but also food, support, and a safe place for our children.

We set up a crisis response forum, where 120 people got on a Zoom at 8 a.m. every day where we solved problems in real time. There were moments of levity. I recall walking into the mayor’s office and exclaiming it was now officially an emergency because the nearby Starbucks had shut down. I had my usual Dunkin’ order, served shortly after my 5 a.m. alarm and walk from the North End to City Hall.

You will have your own story, your own crises, your own sacrifices. Like me, you will look to people who have experience, who can provide a sense of history as you navigate your decision-making process.

Listen and respect all the voices in the room. Tough decisions require tough stands, and not everyone will be happy or agree. Your job is to make people feel they have been heard, their positions validated, but stand behind the decision once it’s been made. Everyone needs to walk out united as a team.

Always demand execution. One criticism of government is that promises are made but no one sees the results. Show the results. Explain everything in a way that everyone can understand. Don’t let perfect be the enemy of the good.

Ask the tough questions, don’t hesitate to respectfully push back, because doing that will prepare you for whatever comes next, whether it is a policy question, a human resources issue, or a labor negotiation.

I had a sticker above my computer monitor that read: “You got this.” Did I have it all the time? Absolutely not, but that’s what epitomizes the opportunities and challenges that draw us to public service and keep us humble. The values, beliefs, and principles that brought you to this job will serve you well.

Your time at City Hall will go incredibly fast. Laugh when you can, hydrate, and remember that nothing lasts forever but that your ability to make an imprint on Boston, the city we love, will in some small way be ingrained in history.

Kathryn R. Burton served as Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s chief of staff.