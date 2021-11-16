The state is on the verge of sending grants to health boards using one-time federal funds, but this might be accompanied by an unfunded mandate that could cost municipalities more than $140 million annually, based on an estimate in the 2019 report by the Special Commission on Local and Regional Public Health. Health boards need staffing and training, but because of Proposition 2½, the only way municipal budgets could absorb this mandate would be to strip funds from other local services. That’s not a sustainable strategy.

The Massachusetts Municipal Association agrees with the goals outlined by the Globe in its Nov. 13 editorial, “Bringing local public health boards into the 21st century.” Cities and towns are battling COVID-19, the opioid crisis, and other health challenges, yet our health departments are severely underfunded. That’s because the only reliable support comes from local property taxes, which are capped by Proposition 2½, with no room for growth. It’s time to provide permanent new state funding for municipal health departments.

Unfunded mandates don’t work, and they harm economically challenged communities. What works is a partnership to set high public health standards and provide the funding to put them in place.

Geoff Beckwith

Executive director

Massachusetts Municipal Association

Boston





Public health is not a place for on-the-job training

Your editorial is timely. As former chairwoman of the Plymouth Board of Health, I experienced how the state’s response to the pandemic, coupled with a town’s limited resources and staff training, clearly exposed a gap that no municipality could adequately fill. Residents suffered and residents died. All causes of death increased.

Regionalization and credentialing is the right solution. No area in health allows for on-the-job training the way Massachusetts does for public health. The road map to address this is written in the recently released “Blueprint for Public Health Excellence” report that you cited in your editorial and in the legislation under consideration on Beacon Hill.

Put the federal COVID-related relief money into the state’s implementation of the public health blueprint now. Pass the legislation that defines public health regions and trains and certifies our workers. We need to demand these actions from our state government.

Birgitta Kuehn

Plymouth

The writer is vice chairwoman of the Plymouth Planning Board and liaison to the town’s Board of Health.





State needs to create set of standards, cultivate municipal collaboration

Thank you for your editorial highlighting the need for a regional approach to staffing public health services in local government. Unlike most states, Massachusetts does not have a county or regional system for public health. Instead, we have more local health departments than any other state in the nation, though we are ranked 15th for population size and 44th by land area. Despite the dedication of local health staff, the pandemic has revealed the inequities of our municipally based system, and our entire state is at risk.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council, the regional planning agency serving 101 communities in Greater Boston, worked closely with municipal health staff throughout the pandemic, connecting resources, supporting crisis response, and sharing information across municipal borders. We are now urging the Legislature to adequately fund and adopt reforms that will incentivize that kind of cross-municipal collaboration, and create a uniform set of data standards, training for staff, and common public health standards and workforce credentials statewide.

With this approach, municipal health departments will be better able to meet their other duties, from food inspections to enforcement of safe housing and surveillance of current and emerging diseases, alongside any future crises. In addition, local and regional health departments will be better positioned to respond to increasing mental and behavioral health concerns, including addiction and substance use disorder supports. These are services to which all Massachusetts residents deserve equitable access, no matter which city or town they call home.

Marc Draisen

Executive director

Metropolitan Area Planning Council

Boston