Bob Dempkowski, of Somerville, offered givertaker . Chris Dippel, of Brookline, came up with “ U-gifter , as in U-turn.” Beth Barovick, of Wayland, suggested boomeranger , as did Mary Ann Coughlin, of Dover, who signed off with “Many happy returns.” But I wonder whether someone who heard any of these words for the first time would intuit its meaning. The coinage that Faye Van Wert, of Lexington, submitted is more nearly self-explanatory: boomerangiver.

All the same, I’m awarding bragging rights to Jessica McGeary, of Winthrop, not only for her coinage but for the story that accompanied it: “I read a kids’ book about Cochise when I was about 6 or 7 years old, before I ever heard the phrase Indian giver. I thought when I heard it that it referred to the US government giving the Native Americans stuff in treaties and then breaking their treaties and taking everything back. Obviously this is not the case, and we need to find a substitute for the term. Maybe bungee giver?” Thank you, Jessica!

Now I digress to respond to Andrea Frank, of Framingham, who wrote: “In September you said that a gender-neutral third-person singular pronoun no longer needs to be invented. But I am not the only one who is frequently confused by the use of they in this context. We do need another word! Please help.”

Andrea, as someone who spent decades in the copyediting trenches tediously changing nonspecific hes to he or shes, I’m here to tell you: It’s over. As a co-author on two college English composition textbooks, I can tell you my editor insists I stand firm on this point: The singular they is now standard.

The use is hardly new. The Oxford English Dictionary reports that the singular they was used as early as 1375, when it appeared in the medieval romance “William and the Werewolf.”

Do bear in mind that language changes constantly. Once everyone has gotten used to this change, I predict, they’ll find it gives them no trouble.

Regarding a meaning for wallraff, I got a lot of remixes of wall or wallflower plus graffiti or riffraff. For instance, Chris Santos, of Brookline, said the word should mean “something riffraff would put on a wall.” Gracelaw Simmons, of Medford, wrote: “I remember all too well being an adolescent wallflower at school dances in the ‘60s, in a line of hopeful girls waiting for some boy to ask us to dance. But please, we’d think, not one of those boys clustered together on a different wall, laughing too loudly, who’ll clown or pratfall on his way over; not that riffraff; not that wallraff!”

“Flattery will get you nowhere,” I warned in my request for a meaning for my last name, but I wouldn’t have minded a gesture or two in a more solicitous direction. There’s a long tradition of using a person’s job as their surname — what do you suppose the ancestors of all those Bakers and Masons and Millers did? Why not turn that around? In Swedish my name is used in an admiring way. Maybe the English word could expand on that to have wallraff mean “a brilliant journalist with an unusual specialty”? Regardless, anyone who adds any of these meanings to Urban Dictionary’s entry for wallraff — which now gives two uncomplimentary meanings, earns bragging rights.

Now Elizabeth Marcus, of Newburyport, says she’s “in search of a word to describe the relationship between sets of grandparents to each other. For instance, what do I call my grandchild’s other grandmother?” We might ask for a similar word for the relationship between the mother or father of one member of a married couple and the mother or father of the other — or a word that covers all relationships of this kind.

Other languages have such a word, but English does not. So send your suggestions to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by noon on Friday, Nov. 26, and kindly include where you live.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer who lives in Cambridge, Mass., and London.