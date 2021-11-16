The Cavaliers’ surprisingly strong start has hit a sudden snag. Rookie forward Evan Mobley will miss multiple weeks with a sprained right elbow, an injury that threatens to stall Cleveland’s early season momentum and will test the young team’s depth up front. The No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, Mobley got hurt in Monday night’s 98-92 loss to Boston. He was battling for position under the basket late in the third quarter when his arm got tied up with Celtics big man Enes Kanter . The Cavs said an MRI taken Tuesday confirmed the original diagnosis of a sprain. Mobley will begin treatment and rehab, and the team estimates his return to the court in “approximately 2-4 weeks.” “We play this game for a certain reason, for the love and compassion you have for it and it’s always frustrating and disappointing when it’s taken away from you when it’s an injury and it’s out of your control,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “We want to make sure he’s OK and we want to make sure he’s in good spirits.” Mobley’s loss is a major blow to the Cavs, who weren’t expected to do much, but are 9-6 after winning just 22 games last season. The 20-year-old from USC has been perhaps the biggest reason behind Cleveland’s quick turnaround. He’s averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while displaying a calm, on-court demeanor that belies his age.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Phoenix with a sprained left ankle and knee after getting injured late in a win over Denver. Doncic’s lower left leg got caught and bent awkwardly under Austin Rivers as the Nuggets guard fell on a layup attempt after colliding with Doncic in the final minute Monday night. Dallas won 111-101. The team said the 22-year-old wouldn’t be available for the first of two consecutive games at the Suns. Dallas then has two games at the Los Angeles Clippers to finish its four-game trip. It will be the first missed game this season for Doncic, who has had issues with sprained ankles in the past. The most significant was a seven-game absence in 2019-20, not long before the pandemic suspended the season.

NBA signs deal to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi

The NBA is bringing two preseason games to Abu Dhabi next season, marking the first time the league will play in the Arabian Gulf. The games will be in October 2022. The exact dates and the teams involved have not been announced. No preseason games have been played outside of North America since 2019 because of the pandemic, though the league has said for months it was targeting a return to overseas games in 2022.

HOCKEY

Dion Phaneuf, 14-year NHL veteran, retires at 36

Dion Phaneuf, a former Calgary Flames star defenseman and Toronto Maple Leafs captain, announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons. Phaneuf, 36, hadn’t played since appearing in 67 games with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018-19 season. The Edmonton native was selected ninth overall by Calgary in the 2003 draft and finished third in rookie of the year voting after putting up 20 goals and 29 assists in 82 games. He was named an NHL All-Star in 2007-08, when he had a career-high 60 points (17 goals, 43 assists) and had a plus-12 defensive rating. The three-time All Star had 494 points (137 goals, 357 assists) in 1,048 regular-season games with Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and Los Angeles. “As I look back, it’s hard to encapsulate and thank the great number of people who supported and guided me both as a player and a person throughout my career,” Phaneuf said in a statement. “I was very fortunate to play in the NHL for a long time.”

Ex-minor league hockey coach charged with sexual assault

A former minor league coach in the Pittsburgh Penguins system who also had a brief NHL playing career has been indicted on multiple sexual assault charges in Rhode Island, the state attorney general’s office announced. Clark Donatelli, 55, of South Kingstown was indicted by a grand jury in July on four counts of second-degree sexual assault, the attorney general’s office said in a statement. Donatelli pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week in Providence County Superior Court and was released on $10,000 personal recognizance. He was also ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim, identified by the attorney general’s office only as a 46-year-old woman. He is due back in court Dec. 15. Donatelli is charged in connection with an alleged incident that occurred Nov 1, 2018, the attorney general’s office said. The Penguins organization earlier this month settled a federal lawsuit filed by a former minor league assistant and his wife, who accused the team of negligently retaining a coach who sexually assaulted her in Rhode Island in November 2018.

MISC.

Medvedev beats Zverev, reaches ATP Finals semi

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev clinched his place in the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev to make it two wins out of two in Turin. Medvedev, who won the US Open in September for his first Grand Slam title, took just over 2 ½ hours to beat Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6) and move level with the German on a tour-leading 56 wins after a tense tiebreaker in the decisive set. “Definitely one of the matches to remember,” Medvedev said. “When you win 8-6 in the tiebreak in the third, it was 4-2 for him so I was like OK, he serves a few aces it’s done. I made it 6-4 and I was like OK, that’s my moment now. It’s back to 6-6 ... Just an amazing feeling. Not actually much to say about the match, just amazing.” Medvedev leads Red Group and was assured of his place in the final four after local favorite Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the tournament.

Loyola Chicago leaves Missouri Valley for Atlantic 10

Loyola Chicago has accepted an invitation to join the Atlantic 10 Conference and is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference. The move takes effect on July 1. Adding Loyola as the conference’s 15th member gives the Atlantic 10 a foothold in Chicago and a boost in men’s basketball. The Ramblers advanced to the Final Four in 2018 and reached the Sweet 16 last season. They are 2-0 under Drew Valentine, who was promoted to head coach after Porter Moser left for Oklahoma. Loyola also won NCAA championships in men’s volleyball in 2014 and 2015. “The A-10 is widely regarded as one of the top leagues in the country for its success in competition and in the classroom,” school president Dr. Jo Ann Rooney said. “This move will continue to grow our visibility at a national level, while at the same time placing us in a league with three other Jesuit institutions. We are confident this is a move that positions Loyola for even greater success, both athletically and academically, in the future.” The A-10 includes New England schools Massachusetts and Rhode Island.