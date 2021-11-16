The week-long internship will provide hands-on experience for 25 individuals at the 2022 US Open, which will be held at the club June 13-19. Named after Elder, who in 1975 became the first Black to play in The Masters, the internship will entail tournament operations, media, course maintenance and design, sales and marketing, facility operations and management, and more, with a goal of helping bring more diversity to the golf industry.

The Country Club of Brookline and the United States Golf Association announced this week the creation of the Lee Elder Internship, to introduce under-represented youths to various career options in the golf industry.

Advertisement

“I have always worked hard to help underprivileged kids have greater opportunities in life,” Elder said in a statement. “I am honored to be associated with this important new program, one that will provide several exceptional opportunities for minority representation in the game of golf.”

The Country Club and USGA will cover the program’s costs and provide accommodations for the interns. Candidates can apply at tcc1882.org/leeelderinternship.

“Diversity remains one of the major challenges facing the golf industry, one that can only be addressed with continued emphasis and initiatives to reach underrepresented individuals,” said TCC member Will Fulton, General Chair for the 2022 US Open.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.