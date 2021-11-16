Kylee Carafoli, Plymouth North — The senior goaltender recorded her 10th and 11th shutouts of the season for the top-seeded Eagles in Division 2 second-round and quarterfinal wins over Notre Dame (Hingham) and Grafton, both by 4-0 scores.

Kayla Cassidy, Whitman-Hanson — In back-to-back one-goal wins for the third-seeded Panthers in the Division 2 tournament, the junior netted the overtime winner to beat Medfield, 2-1, and the first goal in a 2-1 victory over Minnechaug.

Abbey Finn, Dedham — The Providence-bound senior scored the winner for the No. 3 seeded Marauders in a 1-0 Division 3 second-round win over Medway; she added a penalty kick in a 5-0 quarterfinal win over Groton-Dunstable.