Kylee Carafoli, Plymouth North — The senior goaltender recorded her 10th and 11th shutouts of the season for the top-seeded Eagles in Division 2 second-round and quarterfinal wins over Notre Dame (Hingham) and Grafton, both by 4-0 scores.
Kayla Cassidy, Whitman-Hanson — In back-to-back one-goal wins for the third-seeded Panthers in the Division 2 tournament, the junior netted the overtime winner to beat Medfield, 2-1, and the first goal in a 2-1 victory over Minnechaug.
Abbey Finn, Dedham — The Providence-bound senior scored the winner for the No. 3 seeded Marauders in a 1-0 Division 3 second-round win over Medway; she added a penalty kick in a 5-0 quarterfinal win over Groton-Dunstable.
Giulianna Gianino, Norwell — The senior netted two goals for the top-seeded Clippers in a Division 3 second-round 2-0 win over Weston. She was an integral force in the midfield in a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Austin Prep.
Kyra Hacker, Natick —The senior captain assisted on the winner with a corner kick to lead the No. 6 seed Redhawks over Needham in the D1 second round. She then headed home a goal in a 2-0 win over Acton-Boxborough in the quarterfinals.
