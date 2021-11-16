FSG has been eyeing the addition of sports properties ever since it received a $750 million capital boost in March, when RedBird Capital Partners became FSG’s third-largest shareholder.

The Penguins are owned by their legendary star Mario Lemieux and investor Ron Burkle.

CHICAGO — Fenway Sports Group reportedly is closing in on adding the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins to its stable of baseball, soccer, auto racing, and TV station properties.

FSG is the parent company of the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, Roush Fenway Racing, NESN, and Fenway Sports Management, plus real estate holdings that include Fenway Park and surrounding parcels.

The Wall Street Journal reported the news of advanced talks, which have not been completed and could still fail to materialize.

John Henry, principal owner of FSG, also owns the Globe.

In April, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said the organization was open to purchasing an NBA or NHL team.

“We’re a huge admirer of the National Basketball Association and obviously the National Hockey League, it represents a natural place for Fenway Sports Group to look,” Kennedy said in a Sportico webinar.

Lemieux and Burkle purchased the Penguins in 1999 and helped lead the franchise out of bankruptcy.

