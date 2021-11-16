Michael Bulens and Alex Geagea each netted a goal, Alec Pettit recorded a shutout, and third-seeded Norwell blanked 10th-seeded Medway, 2-0, in a Division 3 state semifinal Tuesday night at a chilly Doyle Field.

It’s something that has motivated the Clippers throughout this season and now they are one win away from capturing the program’s first-ever state title.

LEOMINSTER — Norwell’s senior class remembers the previous postseason shortcomings all too well.

“We’ve been sending motivational group messages in the chat all year,” said Pettit, a four-year starter in net. “We’re kind of a weird group but we get the job done and we work our butts off.”

Norwell (20-0-2), which finished the regular season undefeated for the fourth consecutive year, will face Belchertown or Cardinal Spellman in Saturday’s state final.

This group has been building toward this moment for years. The Clippers lost perfect seasons in both 2018 and 2019, falling to Norton in the South semifinals.

Last year, they were 8-0 during the abbreviated 2020 Fall I season, unable to make a run in the state tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When preseason training started Aug. 23, the message for this season was clear.

“This is what they’ve wanted and they’ve worked hard for it,” coach Jack Browne said. “I’m so happy that we’re going to the finals. I’ve never had a group that wanted it more than this group.”

Six seniors have been on the team since freshman in 2018, and they were at the center of the action Tuesday.

Senior midfielder Mischa Spasic, an All-State selection, initiated the scoring in the 35th minute when he slipped a behind-the-back pass to Maxwell Flanders, who crossed the ball to Bulens for a 1-0 lead.

Norwell doubled the lead in the 52nd minute when Ethan Thompson fired a left-footed pass to Geagea, who buried the shot.

The Clippers defense did the rest, limiting a strong attack for Medway (13-8-1) headlined by prolific scorer Marco Perugini (24 goals) to just three shots on net. It was Norwell’s 15th shutout of the season.

“I thought we were on the back foot for most of the first half but we got that goal and momentum shifted from there,” Pettit said.

After the final whistle blew and Norwell’s spot in the state final was secured, Geagea described what’s different about this year’s team.

“I think we lost because we played a little bit scared the first two years,” said Geagea. “This year we came out firing and we knew how good we were. A lot of us, this is our fourth year out here, and we know exactly what to do.”