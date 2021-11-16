It was Dont’a Hightower crashing through, and the Patriots linebacker knocked the 6-foot-6-inch, 330-pound Feiler nearly back to Labor Day before helping to corral Roundtree.

The Chargers right guard was pulling behind his center to try to open a hole for running back Larry Roundtree back on Halloween when he came upon a scary sight.

Seeing Hightower ragdoll pulling and trapping guards has become par for the course this season as the veteran continues to help set the physical tone for the Patriots.

“Makes my day,” said a beaming Davon Godchaux Tuesday, when asked what it’s like to watch Hightower wreak his brand of havoc. “Makes my day.”

Godchaux has been in awe of Hightower’s strength and presnap recognition in their first season together.

“When you’ve got a guard trying to double team on the shade or even three tech and you’ve got a guy like Hightower coming down and he’s just lighting him up, that’s that team football that we talk about,” the nose tackle said. “You know, things you can’t really practice because we’re teammates, but when you see guys in the game come down and they’re like, ‘Hey, Godchaux, I’ve got you on Sunday,’ and I see him come down and he lights them up, I think he had one against the Chargers, man it was pretty awesome, he came down and lit a guy up, Hightower knocked him off his feet. That was pretty exciting for a D-lineman to see because you see a guy, and we’re basically in a street fight and you see a guy jumping your guy and then you see your brother come in and he helps you.”

Godchaux said it’s all about complementary football. Occupying blockers and clearing space for the linebackers to roam is a primary responsibility for the defensive front. This season, it’s been a two-way street.

“If they’re eating, then I’m eating. So, I mean, if Ja’Whaun [Bentley] and Dont’a are out there flying around, that means I’m doing my job,” Godchaux said. “So, the more than can fly around and be free — team football — that’s what I’m here for, get a good third and long and rush the passer … If the ball comes to me, I’ll make a play, if the ball goes away where I can’t make the play, then we’ve got Ja’Whaun and [Dont’a] and [Matthew] Judon and all those guys flying around, Kyle Van Noy, the more they can do that the better this football team is going to be.”

The Patriots’ physicality on both sides of the ball has been obvious during their four-game winning streak as they’ve dominated in the trenches. It’s a point of emphasis every week.

“That’s something that we harp on,” said Hightower. “Whether it’s an identity or people see that when they see us, that doesn’t really matter. All that stuff is cool, but in between the lines, if you don’t go out and actually do it, if you don’t go out and execute and dominate, then all that stuff is just tales. That’s something that we’re expecting every week, so that’s the mind-set we have going into the game.”

Back at practice

There was good news on the injury front, with leading rusher Damien Harris and All-Pro return man Gunner Olszewski returning to practice Tuesday. Both had been in the league’s concussion protocol since suffering their injuries Nov. 7 at Carolina.

Harris (547 yards, seven touchdowns) and Olszewski (13.8-yard punt return average) missed Sunday’s win over the Browns. They were listed as limited at practice.

With the quick turnaround, the Patriots are conducting only noncontact walkthroughs this week with Tuesday’s session being held in the stadium. The team leaves for Atlanta on Wednesday and plays the Falcons Thursday night.

Deatrich Wise, who had a 1.5 sacks Sunday, was the only player who missed practice as he deals with an illness.

The Patriots listed another baker’s dozen as limited: linebackers Hightower (ankle), Van Noy (groin), Bentley (ribs), and Josh Uche (ankle); safety Kyle Dugger (ankle); cornerback Jalen Mills (forearm); right tackle Trent Brown (calf); guard Shaq Mason (abdomen); tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder); receiver N’Keal Harry (knee); running back Brandon Bolden (hip); punter Jake Bailey (right knee); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee).

He’s not telling

Mac Jones, who appeared to check out of some plays to exploit mismatches against the Browns, was asked if he had carte blanche when it came to audibles. “That’s top-secret information,” the rookie quarterback said with a sly grin … The team worked out free agent cornerback Jameson Houston. He spent the summer in the Jaguars’ training camp before being cut in late August … Practice squad kicker Riley Patterson was signed to the Lions’ active roster.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.