Just as in the two previous matchups, Tuesday night’s Division 2 state semifinal was decided by a single goal. As in the second meeting of the Patriot League rivals, it was advantage Lakers, this time courtesy of a ball off the left foot of Mckenna Sylvester in the 70th minute to send Silver Lake to the state final for the first time in program history with a 2-1 win at Whitman-Hanson’s Dennis O’Brien Field.

After splitting their meetings in the regular season, it was only fitting the girls’ soccer teams of Silver Lake and Plymouth North would have a chance for a rubber match.

“It feels amazing,” said Sylvester, a junior midfielder. “Of course, it’s a team effort, we all played amazing. We all worked together and we all put in that 100% to push us through to the finals and we’re so excited about it.”

The fourth-seeded Lakers (14-4-4) took an initial lead in the 38th minute off a strike from junior Shea Kelleher, who had come close to scoring minutes earlier on a ball off the crossbar.

The top-seeded Eagles (15-6) responded in the 57th minute, however, after senior Megan Banzi evaded defenders off a free kick launched from midfield by Erin Richards.

Almost immediately, Silver Lake began shifting its focus back on the attack, with Sylvester’s goal the end result of minutes of pressure.

Though North had two more great chances — a shot on goal off a corner kick from Kathryn Tocci and a free kick from 25 yards out, also from Tocci — in the final 10 minutes of regulation, the Eagles were unable to beat Lakers keeper Emma Hudson for a second time.

“Plymouth North was definitely a challenge,” Silver Lake coach Scott Williams said. “They took us away from what we wanted to do, made it hard for us to possess a few times. They did a fantastic job putting us under pressure, but it’s just about staying calm and regaining control, playing our style of soccer.”

The Lakers await the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal matchup between No. 3 Whitman-Hanson and No. 7 Westborough. Silver Lake won both regular-season matchups against W-H, another Patriot League foe.

Division 4 State

Cohasset 3, Millbury 0 — Cohasset coach Deb Beal wanted Cat Herman to be aggressive early. Eight minutes in, the EMass first-team selection spun around a defender and struck a ball with topspin toward Millbury sophomore goalkeeper Ashleigh Lagor. The shot bounced once and careened off Lagor and the post, trickling in to give the Skippers a 1-0 lead.

Top-seeded Cohasset never looked back, defeating the No. 4 Woolies (14-5-3) in a semifinal at Conley Stadium in Woburn. The Skippers will play in the championship Saturday against either Hamilton-Wenham or West Bridgewater.

“Wasn’t she fantastic?” Beal said. “She can just take over a match. She’s such an impact performer, it’s hard to find someone on her level.”

Herman scored all three goals for Cohasset (16-2-2), giving her 25 for the season. On her second goal, the junior midfielder raced past two Millbury defenders before launching a screamer into the top right corner. She arced a header into the back corner off of a beautiful corner kick from freshman All-State selection Tess Barrett in the second half for her third tally.

“I have a really competitive nature, I just have a lot of freedom with how I play,” Herman said.

Division 5 State

Sutton 2, Monson 1 — Addison Jerome scored both goals, including the game-winner with a little less than five minutes to play to push the fourth-seeded Suzies into Saturday’s state final against either Palmer or Carver.

Jerome pulled Sutton (17-4-1) even with about 7:30 to go in the first half after Tennessee Murphy struck for the top-seeded Mustangs (21-1-0) in the game’s opening two minutes.

Sutton will play for its first state championship since 2017, when it won in Division 3.

Globe correspondent Cam Kerry reported from Woburn.