Brown, who had been recovering from a calf injury, brought a dominant presence to the offensive line, helping to clear lanes for running back Rhamondre Stevenson and protect quarterback Mac Jones.

“I forgot how fun it is,” Brown said after the 45-7 win over the Browns. “It feels like it’s been three years since I played ball and had fun playing ball.”

FOXBOROUGH — Returning to action for the first time since the opening drive of the season, Patriots tackle Trent Brown couldn’t hide his excitement on Sunday.

Brown’s return, though, was significant for personal reasons, too.

In November 2020, Brown was getting ready to face the Browns as a member of the Raiders when a medical mishap sent him to the hospital and almost ended his career.

“I was about to be done with it,” he said Tuesday.

Brown had missed the Raiders’ Week 6 game after testing positive for COVID-19 but was expected to play Week 7 in Cleveland. He was going through his typical pregame routine, which includes receiving fluids, when air mistakenly entered his bloodstream through the IV.

Brown was rushed from the locker room to a hospital.

“To just pass out and almost go into cardiac arrest was crazy,” he recalled. “I almost died. It was scary. I was in Cleveland by myself in a hospital for three days.”

Brown, who is listed at 6 feet 8 inches and 380 pounds, said it took about eight months for him to fully recover and feel like himself again on the field. He even contemplated retirement.

“It was that scary,” he said.

Now, a year later, Brown said there are no lingering effects and that he’s been given the “full green light.”

Things had gotten off to a slow start this year in New England, as Brown played just seven snaps before suffering a calf injury. Brown said he initially hoped to return against Tampa Bay in Week 4, but a setback prompted him to go on injured reserve.

But Brown finally returned Sunday against, of all teams, Cleveland.

“To come back and play against the Browns, I thought it was pretty cool since I almost died before we played them last year,” he said.

Brown’s activation coincided with a strong performance from the offensive line.

Heading into the game, the Browns — with their defensive end tandem of Myles Garrett and Jadaveon Clowney — pressured quarterbacks at the second-highest rate (34 percent) in the NFL. Against the Patriots, though, Cleveland’s pass rush managed to pressure Jones on just 12 percent of his dropbacks.

Brown played an important role in pass protection, allowing just one hurry in his 21 pass-block snaps.

He also helped open up opportunities in the run game. According to Pro Football Focus, the Patriots averaged 6.4 yards per carry on rushes behind the right side of the line (Brown and guard Shaq Mason). They averaged 4.7 yards on rushes elsewhere.

PFF graded Brown as New England’s best run blocker.

Brown played 69 percent of the offense’s snaps, with Mike Onwenu filling in off the bench. Brown said the plan entering the game was to rotate with Onwenu so that he didn’t overexert himself in his first game since September.

Brown said Tuesday he feels “great.”

“I still feel fresh,” he added.

There was some discussion about the possibility of moving Brown to left tackle to shore up that side of the line. In that scenario, Onwenu would stay at right tackle and Mason at right guard. Isaiah Wynn, however, would then move to the interior and play left guard instead of tackle.

Brown said he has taken some reps on the left side just to “stay polished,” so it’s possible the Patriots may consider making adjustments in the future.

Regardless of where he’s playing, Brown’s performance Sunday reaffirmed his value. And he’s hoping even better days are in store.

“I’m definitely not satisfied,” he said. “It was a decent first outing. But I can do better. I can be better.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.