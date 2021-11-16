The 29-year-old Bell rushed for 83 yards on 31 carries for the Ravens. He did run for two touchdowns.

Bell was one of three veterans the Ravens picked up after losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to preseason injuries. Baltimore also brought in Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman , and Bell had the fewest carries of the three even though Murray has missed the last three games because of an ankle injury.

“This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell said on Twitter. “I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period.”

Now Bell’s career is at another crossroads. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in five seasons for the Steelers, then sat out the 2018 season in a contract dispute. After signing with the Jets, he rushed for 789 yards in 2019.

Bell was cut early last season by the Jets. He then rushed for 328 yards in 11 games with Kansas City, but he did not play in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.

Wilson has big plans

Russell Wilson wants to play another decade and hopes to buy an NFL team after he retires.

The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback is focused on helping the Seahawks (3-6) turn around their season, but he also has big plans for the future.

“I definitely want to play for a long time, but I think once I’m done I’d love to own an NFL football team and to be able to impact a city, a country, and just bring people to the game of football,” Wilson said. “I’m very big into the business side of things and just sports in general. I love winning. I love the process of winning. So hopefully I can bring that culture to a team and organization.”

Wilson is already a minority owner in Seattle’s Major League Soccer franchise, the Sounders.

Wilson, who turns 33 on Nov. 29, has many interests away from football, including story telling. Along with his wife, Ciara, he founded “Why Not You Productions” and is an executive producer for a new film called " National Champions " that explores college athletes being paid.

Wilson returned to the field last Sunday after a severe finger injury forced him to miss games for the first time in his 10 seasons in the league. He completed 20 of 40 passes for 161 yards and two interceptions in Seattle’s 17-0 loss at Green Bay. It was the first time the Seahawks were shut out in Wilson’s 150 regular-season starts.

Being forced to watch from the sideline reinforced his love for the game.

“I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” he said. “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years. I think the other part that you learn about yourself is to have patience. At the same time, you have to have drive. I think that’s such a critical part. The third thing is [having] unrelenting confidence. You don’t want to mistake that with arrogance. It’s strictly confidence in what you do and how you do it and you’ve done it before, and we’ll do it again and with great faith, all things are possible, and that’s really what’s been very evident to me in my journey.”

Roethlisberger may play

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and outside linebacker T.J. Watt will have an opportunity to play, while safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss Sunday’s road game against the Chargers. Roethlisberger entered the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 protocol on Saturday night after testing positive, and he missed Sunday’s tie with the Lions. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger has a chance to play, but the Steelers are currently preparing to start backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. Watt left in the third quarter of Sunday’s game with hip and knee injuries and did not return. Fitzpatrick played on Sunday, but he joined Roethlisberger on the COVID-19 list on Monday. “We don’t anticipate him coming back,” Tomlin said of Fitzpatrick … Packers outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus was placed on injured reserve after hurting his biceps in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. The designation means Mercilus must miss at least the next three games. Mercilus joined the Packers on Oct. 21, one day after the Texans released him. He has appeared in four games with the Packers and has five tackles and a sack.