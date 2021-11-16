Bobby Cox had been the only person to win Manager of the Year two straight seasons, doing it with Atlanta in 2004-05.

Cash led the low-payroll Rays to a second consecutive AL East crown. Tampa Bay (100-62) finished with the AL’s best record before losing to the Red Sox in the Division Series.

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash became the second person to win Manager of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons, taking the American League award Tuesday night. San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler won the NL honor.

The Rays made it to the World Series in 2020, but Cash came under criticism for removing starting pitcher Blake Snell in the final game. But if anything, quick hooks like that were a fairly normal strategy in this year’s postseason — perhaps another example of Cash and Tampa Bay being ahead of the curve on new ways to approach the game.

Cash received 19 of the 30 first-place votes, which were cast before the playoffs began. Seattle’s Scott Servais finished second in the voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Houston’s Dusty Baker was third. Charlie Montoyo of the Blue Jays was fourth, followed by Alex Cora of the Red Sox, Tony La Russa of the White Sox, and A.J. Hinch of the Tigers.

Kapler won the NL award after guiding San Francisco to a franchise-best 107 victories in his second season with the Giants. Kapler received 28 of the 30 first-place votes, beating out Craig Counsell of the Brewers and Mike Shildt of the Cardinals.

Kapler managed two seasons in Philadelphia before being fired. The Giants hired him after Bruce Bochy’s retirement. Kapler had both big shoes to fill — Bochy won three championships with San Francisco — and a struggling team to take over. When the Giants went 29-31 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, it was their fourth straight losing record.

Then, in a year when the star-laden Dodgers and Padres were supposed to compete for NL West supremacy, San Francisco surged to the best record in baseball. The Giants beat out the Dodgers by a game for the division crown, although they lost to Los Angeles in a tightly contested Division Series.

Counsell finished second after leading the Brewers to the NL Central title. Shildt was third — a month after he was fired over what Cardinals president John Mozeliak described as philosophical differences. Brian Snitker of the World Series champion Braves and Dave Roberts of the Dodgers were the other managers to receive votes.

Blue Jays lock in Jose Berrios to seven-year deal

The Blue Jays reached an agreement with pitcher Jose Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal, pending a physical, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old righthander at the July trade deadline from the Twins. The two-time All-Star was due to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement from the Blue Jays about the deal and the person was not authorized to speak about it.

Berríos went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto down the stretch. He finished 12-9 last season with a 3.52 ERA overall. Berríos, who is from Puerto Rico, was taken 32nd overall by the Twins in the 2012 amateur draft and has been a durable and reliable starter.

The contract will become only the third $100 million-plus deal in Blue Jays history. Toronto signed outfielder George Springer to a $150 million, six-year contract last offseason. Vernon Wells and the Blue Jays agreed to a $126 million, seven-year contract in 2006. At the time, it was sixth-largest deal in baseball history.

Berríos struck out 204 in 192 innings last season. He has gone 60-47 with a 4.04 ERA in six seasons in the majors.

Angels reel in Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard is leaving the Mets. The 29-year-old righthander has agreed to a one-year, $21 million dollar deal with the Angels, pending a physical, ESPN reported.

The Mets had offered Syndergaard a qualifying offer, a one-year deal for 2022 worth $18.4 million.

Syndergaard missed the entire 2020 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, making his return to the mound late in the 2021 season, pitching just two innings. He was 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA in 121 games during six seasons with New York.

In Cleveland, there’s room for two Guardians

Cleveland will have two teams called the Guardians.

The Major League Baseball franchise and a local roller derby club have reached a resolution in a lawsuit filed over the use of the name Guardians, allowing both to continue using it.

The sides jointly announced an “amicable resolution,” an agreement that permits the Indians to continue their changeover to Guardians — a switch that was delayed due to the legal matter and isn’t completely finished.

No other terms of the agreement were disclosed.

The legal scuffle was another hurdle in a long route to the official name change for the Indians, whose decision to drop Indians angered some fans and alienated others. The American League team has been known as the Indians since 1915.

Next season, they’ll be the Guardians, a name chosen following a yearlong process that sprang from a national reckoning over racist names and symbols.

Last month, the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team, which was formed in 2013, filed its lawsuit alleging the baseball team’s switch from Indians to Guardians infringed on its trademark and employed deceptive trade practices, violating a state law.

“A Major League club cannot simply take a smaller team’s name and use it for itself,” the lawsuit said. “There cannot be two ‘Cleveland Guardians’ teams in Cleveland, and, to be blunt, Plaintiff was here first.”

Now that the legal entanglement has been resolved, the Guardians baseball team can begin selling merchandise. The team had been hoping to have new jerseys and caps on store shelves in time for holiday shopping.

Earlier this month, the team began removing Indians signs in and around Progressive Field.