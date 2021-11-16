Yes, the Knights have, and how.

“Do we get to play in the gym this year?” asked one of his underclassmen in the preseason.

The question was innocent but revealing, and frankly, priceless for Buckingham, Browne & Nichols girls’ volleyball coach Jeff Emenaker.

From a 3-14 season in 2019, to intrasquad matches and scrimmages outside — on the grass — last fall, during the height of COVID-19, BB&N has qualified for the New England Prep School tournament for the first time, as the No. 1 seed in Class B with a sterling 18-0 record. The Knights will host Governor’s Academy in a quarterfinal Wednesday (3:30 p.m.) as the NEPSAC puts on fall postseason tournaments for the first time since 2019. Boys’ and girls’ soccer, as well as field hockey, are also in play, with semifinals and finals scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The BB&N girls’ volleyball team is just one set away from perfect. They dropped the first set of a Sept. 18 match against Worcester Academy, 27-25, then answered with emphatic 25-6, 25-5 victories in a 3-1 win.

“It’s been amazing, I knew we would be good, but I could not have foreseen this, it is so hard to go undefeated at any level,” said Emenaker, in his third season at BB&N. Emenaker played at the Naval Academy and has been involved with the SMASH volleyball program for seven years. His three sons, Gavin, Travis, and Wyatt, all played at Newton North.

“Even at times, when have been down, the girls have kept playing.”

And that was even the case last fall, when there were no games.

“They played hard every day on the grass, and really, that has been a key to our success. The have embraced the game,” he said.

Seven of the 13 players on the varsity roster now play club in the offseason, and that commitment, and passion for the game, has resulted in the dramatic rise of the program.

Madera Longstreet-Lipson, a 5-foot-6-inch outside hitter from Cambridge who racks up stats while making very few errors, headlines a strong junior class. Kate Jiang, a transfer from Winchester, has been stellar as a setter/outside hitter. Sofia Khoury is the libero. Sherry Ren, a 5-10 sophomore, is a dynamic and powerful hitter.

“We’re not a really big team, nearly every team we play is bigger, but what we emphasize is, serve tough, and be able to receive the ball well,” Emenaker said.

With multiple contributors, the Knights have four players that have registered between 98 and 120 kills this fall.

“That’s pretty unique,” Emenaker noted.

So is the entire ride that continues Wednesday afternoon.

Loomis Chaffee is the top seed in Class A, Portsmouth Abbey in Class C, and Christian Heritage in Class D. Because of COVID protocols, the highest remaining seed in each division will host the semifinals and final in their respective divisions.

▪ In the NEPSAC boys’ soccer tournament, Taft is the top seed in Class A and favorite after a dominant 17-0 regular season. Taft scored three or more goals in 14 of the 17 games and recorded a 97-9 goal differential.

Second-seeded Worcester Academy and third-seeded Northfield Mount Hermon will be challengers, while fifth-seeded Milton Academy (15-3-1) led by All-Americans Henri Richter and Zac Sardi-Santos have their sights set on a Class A title.

Class B is headlined by top seed Brooks (15-1-1), which outlasted Rivers, Milton, and BB&N for the Independent School League title. Boston College commit Christian Bejar led the ISL with 14 goals and 12 assists.

Rivers (14-2-2) is the third seed, lining up a potential showdown in the championship. Brooks beat Rivers, 1-0, in the lone meeting Oct. 16.

St. Andrew’s is the top seed in Class C. After an undefeated regular season and a MBIL title, second-seeded Covenant Christian (12-0-1) will be a factor in the Class D Tournament. Covenant defeated Gann Academy, 1-0, in the MBIL final. Gann is the sixth seed.

Loomis Chaffee will host the boys’ soccer semis and finals in all divisions.

▪ The NEPSAC girls’ soccer tourney opens Wednesday with a showdown between No. 1 seed Buckingham, Browne & Nichols and Loomis Chaffee in Class A. BB&N, led by Penn State commit Molly Martin of Acton, won all 18 of its regular-season games, conceding only two goals all season and none since a Sept. 25 matchup against Pingree. Lawrence Academy headlines Class B and will host Williston Northampton in a quarterfinal matchup.

After falling to Brewster Academy twice during the regular season, Kimball Union will travel to face its familiar foe in the Class C quarterfinal. Brewster sits 15-0, earning the first seed in the class. Montrose School (10-3-1) has not lost a game in more than a month, a 4-2 result against Newton Country Day. The school sits atop Class D and will host Rocky Hill in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals and finals will be held at Deerfield.

▪ In field hockey, Sacred Heart Greenwich headlines Class A as the top seed. Sacred Heart is on a streak of six consecutive shutouts and will welcome Northfield Mount Hermon for a quarterfinal showdown. Middlesex School hosts Berkshire School as the first seed in Class B with a 14-3-1 record. Top-seeded and undefeated Newton Country Day will play New Hampton School at Dana Hall in the quarterfinal round of Class C.

Winsor is the host for the semifinals and finals.

Correspondents Matt Doherty and Ethan McDowell contributed to this story.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.