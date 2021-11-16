Revolution playmaker Carles Gil leads the way as a finalist for both the Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Comeback Player of the Year. The 28-year-old Gil, who missed considerable time during last year’s regular season due to an Achilles’ injury, has played an instrumental role in New England’s 2021 success, leading the league in assists and key passes.

After a historic regular season, several New England Revolution players and head coach Bruce Arena are finalists for Major League Soccer’s year-end awards.

In addition, Arena — having orchestrated New England’s run to a record-setting 73-point season — is up for the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Award.

Following a season in which he played his way into a role with the US men’s national team, Matt Turner is again a finalist for Goalkeeper of the Year along with Andre Blake of the Philadelphia Union (the 2020 winner) and Joe Willis of Nashville SC.

Another New England player who has thrived on the international level as well as with the Revolution is Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan. The 22-year-old is in the running for the Young Player of the Year award.

The award winners will be revealed over the next several weeks, according to a league announcement. The MVP presentation will take place in early December.

The Revolution play Atlanta or New York FC in their first playoff game on Nov. 30 at Gillette Stadium.