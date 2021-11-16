Keeping in mind there are seven available playoff spots this season, here’s a snapshot of all of the teams at .500 or better in the AFC and their respective playoff chances. (Remember: not all teams have had their bye week yet, which makes for some uneven records.)

Another wild week in the AFC means some shuffling when it comes to the rapidly developing playoff chase . The Bills and Patriots were among this week’s risers, while the Browns, Ravens, and Raiders were among those that took a tumble.

1. Titans (8-2)

Remaining schedule: Texans (1-8), at Patriots (6-4), Jaguars (2-7), at Steelers (5-3-1), Niners (4-5), Dolphins (3-7), at Texans (1-8).

Games against teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents’ record: 22-42 (.344)

The skinny: When stacked against the rest of the AFC contenders, the Titans have the easiest slate the rest of the way. If Tennessee doesn’t go at least 13-4, something has gone horribly wrong.

2. Bills (6-3)

Remaining schedule: Colts (5-5), at Saints (5-4), Patriots (6-4), at Buccaneers (6-3), Panthers (5-5), at Patriots (6-4), Falcons (4-5), Jets (2-7).

Games against teams .500 or better: 6

Opponents’ record: 39-37 (.513)

The skinny: Always tough to gauge where your team is after a game against the Jets, but you have to believe Bills Mafia is a little happier with the state of their team than at this time last week.

3. Ravens (6-3)

Remaining schedule: at Bears (3-6), Browns (5-5), at Steelers (5-3-1), at Browns (5-5), Packers (8-2), at Bengals (5-4), Rams (7-3), Steelers (5-3-1).

Games against teams .500 or better: 7

Opponents’ record: 43-31-1 (.573)

The skinny: Until that Dolphins’ game, it felt like the Ravens were quietly building something impressive. How they respond over the next few weeks will tell us whether Baltimore has a championship-caliber roster worthy of playing deep into January.

4. Chiefs (6-4)

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs moved into first place in the AFC West with a win over the Raiders. John McCoy/Associated Press

Remaining schedule: Cowboys (7-2), Broncos (5-5), Raiders (5-4), at Chargers (5-4), Steelers (5-3-1), at Bengals (5-4), at Broncos (5-5).

Games against teams .500 or better: 7

Opponents’ record: 37-27 (.578)

The skinny: It’s still going to be an uphill climb for Kansas City the rest of the way, but the Chiefs have looked awfully good the last couple of weeks. After Sunday, their toughest competition in the AFC West might be the Chargers. Next week against the Cowboys has a distinct big-game feel.

5. Steelers (5-3-1)

Remaining schedule: at Chargers (5-4), at Bengals (5-4), Ravens (6-3), at Vikings (4-5), Titans (8-2), at Chiefs (6-4), Browns (5-5), at Ravens (6-3).

Games against teams .500 or better: 7

Opponents’ record: 45-30 (.600)

The skinny: We’ve made a lot about the fact that the Chiefs have a brutal schedule the rest of the way, but the Steelers have one opponent below .500 over their last eight games. Toughest remaining slate of anyone on this list.

6. Patriots (6-4)

Remaining schedule: at Falcons (4-5), Titans (8-2), at Bills (6-3), at Colts (5-5), Bills (6-3), Jaguars (2-7), at Dolphins (3-7).

Games against teams .500 or better: 4

Opponents’ record: 34-32 (.515)

The skinny: The Patriots have won four straight for the first time since 2019, but we’ll get a real sense of their potential ceiling over the next three games, a stretch that includes games against Tennessee and at Buffalo. (The two remaining games with the Bills loom large in the AFC East divisional race.) If they stay healthy, 11 wins is a feasible goal for New England.

7. Chargers (5-4)

Derwin James and the Los Angeles Chargers remain in contention for both the AFC West lead and a wild-card spot. Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Remaining schedule: Steelers (5-3-1), at Broncos (5-5), at Bengals (5-4), Giants (3-6), Chiefs (6-4), at Texans (1-8), Broncos (5-5), at Raiders (5-4).

Games against teams .500 or better: 6

Opponents’ record: 35-39-1 (.473)

The skinny: There’s a lot of boom/bust potential with this group, but it’s worth noting that there are a lot of winnable games left on that schedule — it’s the second-easiest, trailing only the Titans.

ON THE BUBBLE

8. Raiders (5-4)

Remaining schedule: Bengals (5-4), at Cowboys (6-2), Washington Football Team (3-6), at Chiefs (6-4), at Browns (5-5), Broncos (5-5), at Colts (5-5), Chargers (5-4)

.Games against teams .500 or better: 7

Opponents’ record: 40-33 (.548)

The skinny: No feel for this team. At all. Amazed they won four of six to start the year, shocked they didn’t implode in the wake of the Jon Gruden mess, and I have no explanation for their loss to the Giants. From here on out, anything is possible.

9. Bengals (5-4)

Remaining schedule: at Raiders (5-4), Steelers (5-3-1), Chargers (5-4), Niners (4-5), at Broncos (5-5), Ravens (6-3), Chiefs (6-4), at Browns (5-5).

Games against teams .500 or better: 7

Opponents’ record: 41-33-1 (.547)

The skinny: On a bye week, the Bengals move up a notch in the standings. The awful performances of the Ravens and Browns have opened the door for Cincinnati to be a potential player in the AFC North.

10. Colts (5-5)

Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz, left, and coach Frank Reich are on the outside looking in for the playoffs. AJ Mast/Associated Press

Remaining schedule: at Bills (6-3), Buccaneers (6-3), at Texans (1-8), Patriots (6-4), at Cardinals (8-2), Raiders (5-4), at Jaguars (2-7).

Games against teams .500 or better: 5

Opponents’ record: 34-31 (.523)

The skinny: They’re not going to beat out the Titans for the AFC South, but they appear capable of making a run at a wild-card spot, especially if they remain in contention heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

11. Browns (5-5)

Remaining schedule: Lions (0-8-1), at Ravens (6-3), Ravens (6-3), Raiders (5-4), at Packers (8-2), at Steelers (5-3-1), Bengals (5-4).

Games against teams .500 or better: 6

Opponents’ record: 35-27-2 (.547)

The skinny: No team dropped further than the Browns Sunday, who tumbled from ninth to 12th in the AFC standings.

12. Broncos (5-5)

Remaining schedule: Chargers (5-4), at Chiefs (6-4), Lions (0-8-1), Bengals (5-4), at Raiders (5-4), at Chargers (5-4), Chiefs (6-4).

Games against teams .500 or better: 6

Opponents’ record: 32-32-1 (.500)

The skinny: I suppose Denver is still in the hunt, but in a division where the Chargers, Raiders, and Chiefs are all ahead of them, the Broncos are hanging on by a very thin thread.

