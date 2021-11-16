Seeking the program’s first state title since 2016, and 13th overall since 1984, Walpole will play Andover for the championship Saturday (TBA).

Jess Tosone scored halfway through the third quarter to give the top-seeded Porkers a 1-0 victory over No. 3 Concord-Carlisle in a Division 1 semifinal Tuesday night at Burlington High.

On the coldest evening of the fall yet, , it took the Walpole field hockey team a quarter to get warmed up. But after 15 minutes, the Porkers took control.

A surprising team all season, the Patriots (19-2-1) shocked the Porkers (21-0) right off the bat by controlling possession in the first quarter. Their tenacity showed in the six corners in the frame, but Walpole’s defense blocked several of the attempts.

Three minutes into the second quarter, Walpole finally moved the ball into the Concord-Carlisle zone. As the Porkers took control of possession, several Patriots stepped up to break up their shots, including Grace Baker’s block of a Grade A shot by Lauren Wong. Concord-Carlisle stopped two Walpole corners at the close of the quarter. The teams may have been scoreless at the half, but the Porkers had the game trending their way.

Both teams played a good transition game at the top of the third, but Walpole soon had the edge. At the 7:30 mark of the quarter, Caroline Whalen grabbed the ball on a corner, and passed left to Tosone, who scored.

“In the second quarter we controlled play,” Walpole coach Jen Quinn said. “We tried to get a little more offensive by moving Jess up. We said on the next corner we get, we are calling a pass left. We did that and she scored.”

The Patriots tried their best to tie the game, with Grace Waldeck and Sally Hunter sending booming shots toward the net throughout the fourth. With seconds left, Tosone blocked the shot off a Concord-Carlisle corner to secure the victory.

Concord-Carlisle's Hadley Swenson (left) and Walpole's Kerin Birch battle for a flying ball in Tuesday's Division 1 semifinal at Burlington High. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Andover's Emma Reilly was focused on the ball all night in the Division 1 semifinal against Franklin, scoring four goals as the top-seeded Golden Warriors rolled to a 5-0 victory at Burlington High. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Andover 5, Franklin 0 — In the Golden Warriors’ quarterfinal win over Shrewsbury Saturday, they lost senior captain Abby Miller to injury. That prompted coach Maureen Noone to make an adjustment in her lineup, going with just two midfielders, not three, and a sweeper..

Those changes worked. Emma Reilly scored four goals as Andover (20-0-1) crushed No. 4 Franklin at Burlington High.

“I think changing our formation helped against this team today,” Noone said. “We played at a faster pace. Knowing that we had an extra player behind, you weren’t worried about that sweeper popping through.”

Franklin (20-2) startedstrong, with Kaitlyn Carney skirting the net with a shot four minutes in. Panthers goalie Megan Sullivan stopped two shots from Andover’s Casey Michael at the midpoint of the frame. The Golden Warriors held onto possession at the end of the quarter, and Reilly had a shot that Andover thought was a goal, but was waived off.

Not long into the second, Reilly got that goal back. Her bouncing shot landed in the middle of the net to put the Golden Warriors on the board not even two minutes into the second quarter. The momentum stayed with Andover, and sophomore Haley Carver notched a goal, with an assist from Tess Gobiel to put them up 2-0 five minutes later. It was Carver’s second goal in as many games.

On a corner five minutes before the half, Reilly sent a blistering shot into the net to make the lead 3-0.

After halftime, Andover’s run continued. Reilly’s fourth goal of the game came from a corner off the stick of Hailey Doherty seven minutes into the frame. Two minutes later, Reilly scored her final goal of the night, ensuring her Golden Warriors squad a spot in Saturday’s state championship.

“She has some beautiful skills and is a hard worker,” said Noone of Reilly. “She maintains composure. Today she really showed what she is capable of doing.”

Franklin's Kendall Jones (left) and Andover's Tess Gobiel (right) battle for possession in Tuesday's Division 1 state semifinal at Burlington High. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Division 4 State

Uxbridge 6, Manchester Essex 0 — The No. 3 Spartans (19-0-2) are headed to their first state final, and, with a scoring margin of 25-0 through four games, they have been perfect the whole way there.

Uxbridge did not allow a shot until the fourth quarter, dominating possession and outshooting No. 2 Manchester Essex (16-5-1), 10-0, in the first half at Victory Field in Watertown.

Coach Kelly Rosborough praised the Spartans’ team defense that turned into early success on offense.

“They were prepared,” Rosborough said. “They were ready, and they just showed it. They just brought it.”

Uxbridge struck first on a goal by freshman Ellie Bouchard (2 goals) who collected a loose ball in front of the goal and put the visitors in the lead. Senior captain Chloe Kaeller scored two goals and was instrumental in advancing the ball throughout the matchup, with eighth graders Amelia Blood and Kendall Gilmore scoring as well.

“I think we all worked super well together,” Bouchard said. “We all connected our passes, we communicated, and our defense was really good today.”

Correspondent Brad Joyal reported from Norwell and Ethan McDowell from Watertown.