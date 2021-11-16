Hifter submitted his candidacy papers Tuesday in the eastern city of Benghazi and announced the move in a video.

He commands the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces but delegated his military duties in September to his chief of staff, Abdel-Razek al-Nadhouri, for three months, to meet candidacy terms.

Hifter’s announcement comes after Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son and one-time heir apparent of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi, submitted candidacy papers Sunday in the southern town of Sabha. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity, has spent years largely in hiding.