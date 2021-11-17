20th Century Studios has added 3 more stars to its upcoming “Boston Strangler” movie, which will begin filming in the Boston area next month.

Kingston resident Chris Cooper (“Little Women”), Boston native Alessandro Nivola (“The Many Saints of Newark”), and Carrie Coon (“Gone Girl”) will join star Keira Knightley (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) in the film, according to a source familiar with the production.

“Back to where I was born,” Nivola wrote on Twitter, reacting to the news.