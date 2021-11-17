That’s the premise of the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” which filmed for months in Massachusetts , and premieres theaters Dec. 10 and on the streaming platform Dec. 24. The preview dropped Tuesday morning, giving viewers a taste for the satirical comedy “based on real events that haven’t happened yet,” the trailer teases.

A comet is heading directly towards earth, and “there’s a 100 percent chance that we’re all going to die.”

The film, inspired by the climate crisis, stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two low-level astronomers trying to warn humanity that the world is about to end — though no one seems to be paying much attention. The star-studded cast includes Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, plus Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans, and many, many others.

One might wonder how so many of Hollywood’s biggest stars ended up on the same screen. Director Adam McKay unpacks his casting successes in a new interview with Deadline, and also gets into why he made the film in the first place.

McKay, whose filmmaking chops include “Vice” and “The Big Short” (he’s also the executive producer of HBO’s “Succession”), said he was first inspired to make the movie while shooting 2018′s “Vice.”

“ ... [T]he UN put out a report about climate change that was so jarring I couldn’t sleep for a couple of nights,” McKay told Deadline. “I thought, I got to do something about this.”

When a friend compared society’s nonchalance to the climate crisis to “a comet heading towards earth and no one cares,” McKay knew he had his movie. “An idea that’s big enough and something we all know,” he told Deadline.

McKay wrote the script before COVID hit, but when it did, he said he was scouting locations for the film in Boston.

“Suddenly everyone raced home and we went through what we went through,” McKay told Deadline. “I put the script aside because things were so chaotic. But then it felt like things were even a little crazier than what I wrote.”

McKay said he watched “actual beats” from his movie play out in front of him: “It was both strange, incredible, and scary at the same time. But not unexpected.”

As far as securing the star-studded cast, “first in the door was Jen Lawrence,” McKay told Deadline. He said he wrote several parts for “people I knew that I wanted,” like Rob Morgan. When it came to casting the president, McKay told Deadline that every director imagines booking Streep.

“I just never imagined she would say yes,” McKay said. “Once you get Meryl Streep, everyone else is more likely to be interested.”

Next came Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Tyler Perry, and Jonah Hill. McKay said it was right around the start of the COVID lockdown that DiCaprio officially said yes.

“Everyone had the same reaction I had,” McKay said. “We’ve got to make this now more than ever.”

“Don’t Look Up” drew a lot of local attention during its three months of filming in Massachusetts. Production took place in various parts of the state from November 2020 through February 2021.

Among the most noteworthy moments to take place in Boston: DiCaprio and Lawrence filming in front of a throng of fans at South Station; Hill and Matthew Perry being booed and pelted with objects while filming a rally scene in front of the Museum of Fine Arts; filmmakers transforming the Financial District into New York City for scenes with DiCaprio and Lawrence; a flame-filled riot scene with DiCaprio, Lawrence, and Morgan filmed downtown at Howl at the Moon; and scenes with DiCaprio, Blanchett, and Tyler Perry filmed at the Fairmont Copley in the Back Bay, including ones featuring a paparazzi mob and a fist fight.

“Don’t Look Up” also filmed in Canton, Chicopee, North Attleborough, Norton, Salisbury, Westborough, Weymouth, and Worcester.

