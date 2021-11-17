Brackett is careful and precise with his brush. “One Can Imagine #22″ is the star portrait here, thanks to size, tone, and the haunting vibrance of a mellow child with soulful gray eyes and springing hair, in blues that suggest darkest dusk. The backdrop of “One Can Imagine #5″ is paler, and the subject shadowy, a man in his 50s who looks sad and uneasy, as if trapped by our gaze.

Portraits are a collaborative froth between the subject’s projection and the artist’s interpretation. Matt Brackett’s portraits at Alpha Gallery are another level of imaginary: He uses an algorithm to create faces, which he then paints in shades of blue. The blue obscures skin color, and Brackett removes other markers of identity — there are no clothes, no adornments. Just people with luminous eyes looking right back at us.

Matt Bracken's "One Can Imagine #5," from 2019. Courtesy Alpha Gallery

We look at these people and reflexively try to place them — is the child a girl? The man appears white, and with that pops up a stew of stereotypes about middle-aged white men. To me, he at first looked corporate: powerful, armored by status. Then I saw the look in his eyes.

Portraits grab us like well-drawn characters in a novel. Fictive portraits open the imagination’s aperture even wider. A contemporary master of the genre is British painter Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, whose tender portraits of Black people use posture, clothing, and setting to evoke stories.

What’s unnerving about Brackett’s confections is the machine learning behind the hand painting. Artificial intelligence generates random faces in the blink of an eye, sometimes unethically using data sets.

Matt Brackett's "One Can Imagine #14," from 2020. Courtesy Alpha Gallery

A painting is contained within a frame. AI’s potential to blur the lines between fiction and reality is broader and more insidious, silently reflecting and reshaping society every day on our phones, tablets, and laptops.

Brackett uses his slow, handmade medium to look into the soul of his sitters. But his randomly generated subjects aren’t real, or even anchored to reality by context, as Yiadom-Boakye’s are. Instead, his portraits confront the disturbing possibilities of AI. They invite us into a future in which, perhaps, being real — and reality itself — matters less and less.

MATT BRACKETT: ONE CAN IMAGINE

At Alpha Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave., through Nov. 27. 617-536-4465, www.alphagallery.com

Cate McQuaid