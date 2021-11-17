President Joe Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission to probe possible criminal conduct in U.S. gasoline markets, raising suspicion about differences between pump prices and the cost of wholesale fuel.

“I do not accept hard-working Americans paying more for gas because of anti-competitive or otherwise potentially illegal conduct,” Biden said in a letter Wednesday to FTC Chair Lina Khan. He pointed to “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies.”

The FTC “has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump,” Biden said. “I believe you should do so immediately.”