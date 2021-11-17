Cambridge-based Biogen got a signal that Europe’s medicines regulator may be reluctant to clear its controversial Alzheimer’s disease drug.

A panel of the European Medicines Agency gave “a negative trend vote” on the U.S. drugmaker’s application, the company said Wednesday. A formal decision could come at the group’s next meeting in mid-December. The stock dropped 3.5% in trading before U.S. exchanges opened.

The drug, Aduhelm, has already faced controversy in the U.S. as expert advisers to the Food and Drug Administration question whether the medicine really works, even though the agency has approved it. Meanwhile, patient groups have cheered the arrival of the first therapy that aims to alter the course of the brain disorder.