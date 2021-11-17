Filmed shirtless and carrying an American flag, Chansley quickly became one of the most recognizable symbols of the insurrection. The Donald Trump supporter left a hand-written note on a dais that then Vice President Mike Pence had vacated as the riot unfolded. “It’s Only a Matter of Time,” the note said. “Justice is coming!”

Chansley, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday to 41 months by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington. The punishment was less than the 51 months prosecutors had requested for Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding. His lawyer Albert Watkins had asked that Chansley, who has been in custody since shortly after the riot, be given no additional jail time.

Jacob Chansley, who wore a coyote-skin headdress into the Senate chamber, was sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the assault on the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Addressing the court before his sentencing, Chansley cut a very different figure, giving a long, rambling statement in which he expressed contrition for his “indefensible” Jan. 6 actions, recounted his work with abused children and spoke of his love of Jesus and Gandhi.

Advertisement

“I am in no way, shape or form a dangerous criminal,” he said. “I am not a violent man, I am not an insurrectionist, I am not a domestic terrorist. I’m a good man who broke the law, and I’m doing all I can to take responsibility for that.”

Until last week, the longest sentence given to a Capitol rioter was eight months, with some receiving only probation. But prosecutors are now turning to rioters accused of more serious crimes. Last week, Scott Fairlamb, the first rioter to plead guilty to attacking a police officer at the Capitol, received a 41-month prison term.

At the sentencing hearing, federal prosecutor Kimberly Paschall characterized the note Chansley left for Pence as “a threat,” pointing out that the vice president was still under protection in the Capitol at time.

Advertisement

“Those words hit differently knowing that he is not across the country,” she said, “he is not hours away, he is minutes away. He is not miles away, he is not a plane ride away, he is feet away from the object of his contempt.”

Watkins on Wednesday said his client never intended to hurt anybody at the Capitol and distinguished him from other rioters who came prepared for confrontation.

“He wasn’t violent, he wasn’t destructive, he wasn’t a planner, he wasn’t an organizer,” Watkins said at the hearing. The lawyer also said Chansley had struggled with mental-health issues for 15 years.

In his sentencing memo, Watkins said Chansley has suffered in prison, experiencing panic attacks and claustrophobia.

In the months since the riot, federal prosecutors have brought charges against around 650 people. So far, at least 90 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, and at least 15 to felony charges, according to court papers.