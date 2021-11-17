TJX had a good quarter, sending stock up

Bargain hunters flocked to TJX’s stores in the third quarter, prompting investors to buy up shares in the Framingham-based retail giant on Wednesday after it reported better-than-expected sales figures. By the end of the day, the stock had risen 5.8 percent to close at $73.55 a share, after reaching an all-time high of $76.94 during the day. In particular, TJX saw strong traffic in its HomeGoods stores, with sales rising 34 percent in the third quarter from the same time two years ago in stores open in both quarters, as measured by a new COVID-19 era metric called “open-only comp store sales.” Total sales for the quarter rose 24 percent from one year ago, to $12.5 billion. CEO Ernie Herrman said the company, which also owns the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls apparel stores, is well positioned with its inventory despite supply chain issues, saying most of the items TJX needs for the holiday season are either on hand or well on their way. — JON CHESTO

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Investors pooling digital tokens in bid to buy rare copy of US Constitution

Cryptocurrency investors are pooling millions of dollars worth of digital tokens in an effort to buy a rare first printing of the US Constitution. The group, calling itself ConstitutionDAO, had raised more than $11 million, or about 2,630 Ether, as of early Wednesday, still short of the $20 million goal it has set for itself. (Ether, a digital currency produced by the Ethereum network, is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after bitcoin.) Sotheby’s, which is auctioning the document on Thursday, has valued it between $15 million and $20 million, though it could go for more. The artifact is one of 13 copies of the founding document that survived from a series of about 500 printed for Constitutional Convention delegates to consider in Philadelphia in 1787, according to the auction house. — WASHINGTON POST

NAMING RIGHTS

Staples Center becomes Crypto.com Arena

Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Crypto.com is paying $700 million over 20 years to rename the building. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the parties aren’t publicly announcing the terms of what’s believed to be the richest naming rights deal in sports history. The 20,000-seat arena has been the Staples Center since it opened in October 1999, with the naming rights owned by the American office-supplies retail company under a 20-year agreement. The name will change when the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA’s annual Christmas showcase. Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency platform and exchange headquartered in Singapore. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FARMING

More hens are roaming free, but not enough yet to meet 2025 deadline

A growing percentage of hens in the United States are being raised cage-free, but companies have a long way to go to meet their pledges to reach 100 percent by 2025, according to a group that tracks the issue. Compassion in World Farming, a nonprofit that seeks to end factory farming practices, reported that among 116 companies, including restaurants and retailers, with US or North American commitments, 71 reported progress toward their goals, while 12 reported meeting them. Most hens live in cages with only 67 square inches of room, about the size of a sheet of paper. Cage-free eggs come from hens raised in barns, with space to turn around and stretch their wings, and places to perch, scratch, nest, and take dust baths. About a third of the national egg-laying hen flock was estimated to live in cage-free production systems as of Sept. 1, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That’s a 241 percent jump from five years ago — but for all cage-free commitments to be met by 2025, companies will need to speed up that pace over the next three years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

Prices predicted to stay high next year

Food prices will likely stay elevated in 2022 as disruptions to the global supply chain are set to persist, according to the head of Cargill Inc., who highlighted labor shortages as one of the biggest risks facing the industry. Whether it’s fruit pickers, meat processors, warehouse operators, or port workers, the global food ecosystem is buckling due to a lack of staff. Plants are not running at full capacity, constraining food supplies and creating the potential for further price gains, said David MacLennan, chief executive of the agriculture powerhouse. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Lowe’s raises outlook as home-improvement trend continues

Lowe’s raised its sales forecast for this year and reported stronger-than-expected revenue, the latest sign that home-improvement spending is outlasting the pandemic amid climbing US home prices. The company anticipates 2021 revenue of about $95 billion, according to a statement Wednesday, up from prior guidance of $92 billion. The improved outlook eased investor worries over how retailers will cope with a variety of challenges, including snarled supply chains, labor shortages, and rising costs. Rival Home Depot Inc. surged on Tuesday after reporting similarly strong results. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FARM EQUIPMENT

Company raises $61m in effort to electrify agricultural equipment

Monarch Tractor has raised another $61 million in capital, in its ongoing efforts to electrify farm equipment and disrupt the world’s largest and dirtiest diesel engines. The latest fund-raising round, announced by Monarch Wednesday, includes an undisclosed investments from CNH Industrial, an Italian-American manufacturer second only to Deere & Co. in the market for agricultural equipment, and the venture arm of Trimble Inc., a California-based technology giant specializing in GPS and location-based software. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Target does well despite inflation, congested ports

Target delivered another strong quarter, overcoming a slew of challenges from inflationary pressures to congested ports. Third-quarter profits rose nearly 47 percent, while sales increased 13.2 percent, both exceeding expectations and the Minneapolis company raised projections for fourth-quarter comparable store sales. Target joins Walmart heading into the holiday shopping season with momentum. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

British Airways, American offering free COVID tests to business travelers

British Airways and American Airlines are offering free COVID-19 tests to corporate road warriors to smooth the transition away from Zoom calls and back onto transatlantic jetliners. The offer, being made through American Express Co.’s travel unit, applies to flights between the United States and the UK on the two airlines, which are allies on North Atlantic routes, starting in early 2022. Corporate customers booking premium seats will be eligible, according to a statement Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS