Recent sightings (through Nov. 9) as reported to Mass Audubon.
The Bell’s vireo continued at Fort Hill in Eastham. Other birds in the area included a late red-eyed vireo, a blue-gray gnatcatcher, and a yellow-breasted chat.
A dramatic scene unfolded at Race Point in Provincetown when an injured Atlantic puffin hauled out on the beach was seized by a peregrine falcon, who then flew off with it as a great-blacked backed gull tried to steal the puffin.
Other birds noted at Race Point included a Sabine’s gull, a little gull, 350 Bonaparte’s gulls, 450 sanderlings, 2 purple sandpipers, 3 parasitic jaegers, 3 common murres, 11 razorbills, 270 black-legged kittiwakes, and 60 snow buntings.
Birds at Forest Beach in Chatham included 2 whimbrels, 2 marbled godwits, 4 Western willets, 40 greater yellowlegs, 2 ruddy turnstones, and 2 horned grebes.
Other sightings around the Cape included a cattle egret and a yellow-billed cuckoo at Peterson Farm in Falmouth, another yellow-billed cuckoo at Scusset Beach reservation in Sandwich, 2 barn swallows in Mashpee, white-eyed vireos in Barnstable and at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, 2 short-billed dowitchers in Yarmouthport, a grasshopper sparrow at Harwich Community Gardens, and a American golden-plover in Truro.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805