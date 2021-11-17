Recent sightings (through Nov. 9) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The Bell’s vireo continued at Fort Hill in Eastham. Other birds in the area included a late red-eyed vireo, a blue-gray gnatcatcher, and a yellow-breasted chat.

A dramatic scene unfolded at Race Point in Provincetown when an injured Atlantic puffin hauled out on the beach was seized by a peregrine falcon, who then flew off with it as a great-blacked backed gull tried to steal the puffin.