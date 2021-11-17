Savor homemade holiday treats and buy one-of-a-kind crafts during a tour of nine inns in the Mount Washington Valley. The 24th annual Inn-to-Inn Cookie and Candy Tour takes place Dec. 11 and 12. Participating inns on this self-guided driving tour are spaced no more than 15 minutes apart and include the Inn at Crystal Lake in Eaton; Snowvillage Inn in Snowville; Wildcat Inn and the Inn at Ellis River in Jackson; the Eastman Inn, Cranmore Inn, and Samuel O’Reilly House in North Conway; The Farmstand B&B in Chocorua; and the Admiral Peary Inn in Fryeburg. $35 per person for day tour; tickets available Nov. 22. Or book an overnight package at a participating lodge starting at $197 per couple, including accommodations, breakfast and tour tickets for two, a map, and a keepsake cookbook. cookietour.square.site

Woods Hill Pier 4 has reopened four igloos where up to six people can dine together “outdoors” in each heated dome. Handout

Dine in a heated igloo

Enjoy exquisite cuisine and starry views from your individual see-through igloo in Boston’s Seaport district. Woods Hill Pier 4 has reopened four igloos where up to six people can dine together “outdoors” in each heated geodesic dome. Dinner and brunch menus feature dishes with grass-fed proteins, sustainably caught fish, organic produce, and locally grown organic grains. Try the new butter poached lobster with two 1.5-pound lobsters served with baby turnips and chanterelles, or the Woods Hill Farm pork loin with grits and foraged mushrooms — both part of the new For Two offerings. Prices start at $300 for Saturday or Sunday brunch, and $450 or $550 for dinner, depending on the day, which includes igloo rental and a minimum amount for food and beverage (plus gratuity and fees); book one month in advance. 617-981-4577, www.woodshillpier4.com

Watch model trains zip around miniature replicas of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and more than 175 other New York landmarks at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. Handout

THERE

Holiday happenings in New York

Watch model trains zip around miniature replicas of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and more than 175 other New York landmarks at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. The Holiday Train Show runs through Jan. 23 in the garden’s Haupt Conservatory. The display includes re-creations of iconic buildings and structures made using birch bark, lotus pods, cinnamon sticks, and other natural materials. New replicas of the LuEsther T. Mertz Library and the Haupt Conservatory help celebrate the show’s 30th year. The botanical garden also hosts NYBG GLOW, an outdoor color and light experience on 25 different evenings between Nov. 24 and Jan. 22. Wander 1.5 miles through the garden’s colorful landscape, created using thousands of energy-efficient LED lights that illuminate the buildings and grounds. Train show/GLOW tickets: $18/$20 for ages 2-12, $32/$35 for 13 and older, or buy a combo ticket for $34 children and $49 adults. Advance tickets highly recommended. www.nybg.org

Don’t miss the new “Man Ray: The Paris Years” exhibit, which runs through Feb. 21 and includes more than 100 portrait photographs from 1921 to 1940. See images of Gertrude Stein, Ernest Hemingway, James Joyce, Wallis Simpson, Pablo Picasso, and other cultural icons. Handout

Exhibits showcase photo legends

See more than 70 photos by renowned landscape photographer Ansel Adams at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. “Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature” runs through Jan. 2. The show features some of Adams’s most well-known images — among them “Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico”; “The Tetons and the Snake River”; and “Monolith, Face of Half Dome” — and showcases rarely seen early photographs. Also, don’t miss the new “Man Ray: The Paris Years” exhibit, which runs through Feb. 21 and includes more than 100 portrait photographs from 1921 to 1940. See images of Gertrude Stein, Ernest Hemingway, James Joyce, Wallis Simpson, Pablo Picasso, and other cultural icons. Ray, who was raised in Brooklyn by Jewish immigrant parents, used photography to challenge artistic and cultural traditions, including fixed gender roles. Tickets for Adams exhibit: $8 for ages 7-17 to $10 for 18 and older. Tickets for Ray exhibit: $10 ages 7-17 to $16 for 18 and older. 804-340-1400, www.vmfa.museum

Victrola’s new Revolution GO. Handout

EVERYWHERE

A portable record player

Here’s the perfect gift for a music lover who still likes to spin vinyl: Victrola’s new Revolution GO. This ridiculously lightweight — under 5 pounds — Bluetooth record player comes with a cover and a handy shoulder strap, so you can pack it up, sling it over your shoulder, and take it camping, on a road trip, or to a tailgating party. Charge the built-in lithium battery and play up to 12 hours of music or plug it into the wall. The belt-driven turntable plays 33, 45, and 78 speeds and incorporates an Audio Technica magnetic cartridge that results in a crisp and rich sound, complete with that telltale “crackle” you may remember so well. Play your records through the built-in speaker or stream music through most external Bluetooth speakers. The record player also has a headphone jack and RCA ports for connecting to wired speakers. $199 at Target (black), Best Buy (blue). www.victrola.com

Solo Stoves aren’t just to keep candy-givers warm on Halloween. These smokeless, portable fire pits work great from the ski area parking lot to your campsite, favorite beach, and vacation cabin. Handout

Cozy up to a smokeless fire pit

Solo Stoves aren’t just to keep candy-givers warm on Halloween. These smokeless, portable fire pits work great from the ski area parking lot to your campsite, favorite beach, and vacation cabin. The stainless-steel Bonfire measures 19.5 inches wide and holds logs up to 16 inches long (go for the Ranger if you want a smaller stove that fits 12-inch logs) and can keep half a dozen people comfortably warm and mesmerized. The special double-wall construction and 360-degree airflow design help keep smoke down and make for a more efficient fire. Buy the new Fire Pit Cooking System, which includes a stand that rests on top of the stove and a cast-iron grill for cooking. The fire pit cools down fast so you can pack it into its travel bag and go. Using it long-term at a campsite or vacation home? Consider the new Solo Stove Station, which comes with two shelves for storing wood and your Bonfire and has a protective cover. The fire pit comes in five new nature-based colors: ash, clay, sand, soil, and water. $249.99 Bonfire, $499.99 Bonfire with grill and stand; $479.99 Station. www.solostove.com

