PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Two men have been sent to prison for their roles in a phony lottery scam that defrauded mostly older residents of several states including Rhode Island and Massachusetts out of more than $700,000, federal prosecutors said.

Jason Wedderburn, 41, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Providence to three years behind bars, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island.

Kayan Kitson, 38, was sentenced last month to 2 1/2 years in prison.