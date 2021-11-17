Police responded to the fatal crash at 885 Centre St. shortly before 3 a.m., according to Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman. State Police also arrived on the scene to investigate, he said.

A 28-year-old Brockton man was killed in a crash on Centre Street in Brockton early Wednesday morning, police said.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

“The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office may send further information if and when developments warrant,” Duarte said in an e-mail to the Globe.

