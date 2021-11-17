The ACLU also objects to the city dislocating people who live in the encampment “without first identifying viable alternative housing options for them.”

The nonprofit organization, in a lawsuit filed this month, asks that tent dwellers who were removed be allowed to return and seeks damages for three plaintiffs whose property was destroyed in the area known as Mass. and Cass.

Seeking to halt Boston’s clean-up of a sprawling tent encampment, the ACLU of Massachusetts is expected to argue in Superior Court Wednesday that the removals are unconstitutional and violate property rights of those who are being displaced.

In a statement Tuesday, the ACLU said: “The lawsuit challenges the ongoing evictions that result in unhoused people having much of their property destroyed and being left without even a tent to call home,.”

Advertisement

The lawsuit names then-acting Mayor Kim Janey, faulting her administration’s ongoing efforts, launched last month, to clear the encampment near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard and move the homeless population to shelters.

The complaint says shelters are not viable options for many people living at the encampment, for a host of reasons ranging from drug and alcohol use to medical and family needs.

But the city maintains that it is taking a “public health approach” and says dozens of people have been steered into alternative housing and treatment, since the tent removals began.

Boston officials said earlier this month they have helped 66 people find alternative housing; of those, 13 people chose transitional or permanent housing, 21 chose shelters, and 32 residential treatment. As of Monday, 16 tents on a stretch of Southampton Street had been removed.

An estimated 300 people lived in the encampment at one time, according to a recent city survey.

“We are working hard to match the individual needs of the people who are living on the streets, living in tents, with the appropriate treatment and shelter options available,” Janey said.

Advertisement

The 30-page civil complaint was filed with the single justice of the Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County by the ACLU of Massachusetts and the WilmerHale law firm.

Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Frank Gaziano last week sent the lawsuit to the Superior Court for expedited review.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.