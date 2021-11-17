Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez castigated Republican House leadership ahead of a House vote Wednesday, saying the violent video shared by Representative Paul Gosar early last week exemplifies “a larger trend of misogyny” and he must be held accountable.
The photoshopped, animated video depicted Gosar killing Ocasio-Cortez and swinging two swords at President Joe Biden, and prompted condemnation and calls for his Twitter and Instagram accounts to be suspended.
Urging her colleagues to censure him, Ocasio-Cortez told fellow members of the House to take into account the precedent it would set to hold elected officials regardless of party accountable for their words, saying “it’s about a core recognition of human dignity, and value and worth.”
She singled out House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for failing to condemn the remarks.
“This vote is not as complex as perhaps the Republican leader would like to make folks believe, it’s pretty cut and dry. Does anyone in this chamber find this behavior acceptable? Would you allow depictions of violence against women against colleagues? Would you allow that in your home? If it’s not acceptable there, why should it be accepted here?” said Ocasio-Cortez.
AOC: "It's a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States of America cannot bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of Congress is wrong, and instead decides to venture off into a tangent about gas prices and inflation" pic.twitter.com/fi13Jb396s— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 17, 2021
The House was set to vote on a censure resolution Wednesday. If the resolution passes, Gosar would also be stripped of his committee assignments.
