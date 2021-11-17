Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez castigated Republican House leadership ahead of a House vote Wednesday, saying the violent video shared by Representative Paul Gosar early last week exemplifies “a larger trend of misogyny” and he must be held accountable.

The photoshopped, animated video depicted Gosar killing Ocasio-Cortez and swinging two swords at President Joe Biden, and prompted condemnation and calls for his Twitter and Instagram accounts to be suspended.

Urging her colleagues to censure him, Ocasio-Cortez told fellow members of the House to take into account the precedent it would set to hold elected officials regardless of party accountable for their words, saying “it’s about a core recognition of human dignity, and value and worth.”