The Newton Department of Public Works canceled last year’s event due to the pandemic.

“It’s a really smashing time,” said Erica Braman, Newton’s waste diversion coordinator. “It’s really cathartic too, especially after the couple of years we’ve had.”

More than 800 people brought their decaying jack-o-lanterns to War Memorial Circle outside Newton City Hall for the annual Pumpkin Smash Nov. 6.

Charlotte Cahill, who brought her young nephew to the event, stood in line for the pumpkin catapult, where they would launch the squash into a field.

“I’m very happy they’re giving us the option to get rid of the pumpkins other than just throwing them in the trash,” Cahill said.

While music by the Smashing Pumpkins played over the outdoor speakers, attendees chose from an array of pumpkin-demolishing methods. In addition to catapulting, they could use a guillotine created by the LigerBots, the local high school robotics team, or hurl the pumpkins at a spiky board set up at the base of the City Hall steps.

Black Earth Compost, a company that collects food scraps around New England, hauled away the pumpkin guts. Rick Conlin, a truck driver for the company, watched as bulldozers dumped the remains into the back of his truck.

Conlin said the turnout shows the community is thinking about composting.

“Instead of throwing their pumpkins in the trash, they’re doing this,” Conlin said.

Kids and parents mingled around the blocked-off circle in front of Newton City Hall. Some activities included playing in tractors, eating Whoopie Pies from the Whoo(pie) Wagon, and stomping around in pumpkin mush.

“We haven’t been before, so it’s fun to see all the different ways to smash them,” said Kara Temple, who came from Waltham with her two daughters and a nephew.

Duyen Ngo, who has lived in Newton for over a decade, brought her two kids to get rid of their pumpkins.

“We had this huge pumpkin, and it was taking a lot of space in our compost box, but this is a great way to compost,” Ngo said.

People also brought leftover Halloween candy to donate to Treats for Troops, which delivers donated candy to “deployed service members and veterans,” and participated in a costume swap the Newton Recycling Committee hosted.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller opted for catapulting her pumpkin. She said the pumpkin smash goes along with Newton’s goal to “use less and green the rest.”

Jenny Kornreich and Audrey Porter can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.