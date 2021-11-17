A police pursuit that began on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Hopkinton ended on the Southeast Expressway in Dorchester early Wednesday after State Police punctured all four tires on the Ford Crown Victoria car driven by a Connecticut man, officials said.

The man, now identified as 32-year-old Matthew Goewey was first spotted by a trooper allegedly driving erratically in the eastbound lanes of the Pike in Hopkinton around 1:18 a.m. where State Police said he ignored efforts by the trooper to pull over.

The unidentified trooper began a pursuit, but was ordered by commanders to stop the chase when Goewey drove into a construction zone on the Pike in Southborough, David Procopio, State Police spokesman, wrote in an e-mail Wednesday morning.