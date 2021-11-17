A police pursuit that began on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Hopkinton ended on the Southeast Expressway in Dorchester early Wednesday after State Police punctured all four tires on the Ford Crown Victoria car driven by a Connecticut man, officials said.
The man, now identified as 32-year-old Matthew Goewey was first spotted by a trooper allegedly driving erratically in the eastbound lanes of the Pike in Hopkinton around 1:18 a.m. where State Police said he ignored efforts by the trooper to pull over.
The unidentified trooper began a pursuit, but was ordered by commanders to stop the chase when Goewey drove into a construction zone on the Pike in Southborough, David Procopio, State Police spokesman, wrote in an e-mail Wednesday morning.
Once Goewey cleared the work zone, State Police renewed the pursuit, he said. With multiple marked cruisers trailing behind him, Goewey drove at least 25 miles on the Pike through the South Boston tunnel onto the Southeast Expressway in Dorchester.
Troopers deployed stop sticks that punctured all four tires on the Crown Victoria car with Connecticut license plates, and Goewey was then taken into custody without incident, Procopio said. He was also examined at the scene by Boston EMS crews at the scene, police said.
Goewey, who was brought back to the Charlton barracks for booking, is scheduled to be arraigned in Westborough District Court on the following five charges: Negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, negligent operation in a work zone, failure to stop/yield to traffic signals.
