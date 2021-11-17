The spending bill was built using a combination of federal American Rescue Plan Act aid and state surplus funds, and marks what lawmakers consider an opportunity to seize “generational change” across a swath of spending areas. Separate but similar $3.8 billion versions passed in recent weeks by the House and Senate would pump money into everything from community colleges and upgrading school HVAC systems to Massachusetts hospitals.

The closed-door talks loomed over the House and Senate, where lawmakers were racing to wrap up votes on a series of bills on the final day of formal sessions until 2022.

With the hours dwindling on formal lawmaking this year, Massachusetts legislative leaders Wednesday were negotiating the details of a roughly $4 billion package that could spread money to frontline workers, spur more housing, and help prop up the state’s local public health infrastructure, among other priorities.

But lawmakers needed to first agree on the details before sending it to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk, a task somewhat complicated by their self-imposed clock.

Legislative rules require that formal sessions in the first year of the Legislature’s two-year session end on the third Wednesday in November, and lawmakers have repeatedly said their goal was to send an agreement to Baker by that point.

Failing to do so doesn’t necessarily doom the bill’s chances. Lawmakers have a history of passing significant legislation through their sparsely attended informal sessions, which will dot the calendar between now and the new year. But it also comes with risk: One dissenting vote in an informal session can kill legislation.

The situation set up the likelihood of a long day and night at the State House on Wednesday. It also raised the potential of a sweeping, multibillion-dollar bill landing in rank-and-file lawmakers’ laps with little time for them to read and digest it before being asked to vote on it — all while the State House remains physically closed to the public.

Legislative leaders have said they were in agreement on two major pillars of the package. Both bills are expected to set aside $500 million to fund one-time bonuses to essential workers, with another $500 million slated to be infused into the state’s in-debt unemployment insurance trust fund.

Under the House proposal, the “premium pay bonuses” would be targeted for low-income essential workers. The bill would set aside $460 million for those who make up to 300 percent above the federal poverty limit and worked in-person during the state’s 16-month COVID-19 state of emergency, with bonuses going up to as much as $2,000, depending on how many workers qualify.

Both chambers had feathered their versions of the bill with hundreds of earmarks and dozens of policy changes, many of which did not appear in the other’s bill. And while they shared similar plans for where to spend money, they differed on how much.

The Senate plan, for example, dedicated an initial $400 million toward behavioral health initiatives — about $150 million more than the House. It also would carve out millions more for local and public health agencies, setting aside nearly $251 million to help local officials and boards who were at the forefront of the state’s response to COVID-19 but often were understaffed and overwhelmed during the crush of the pandemic.

The House, meanwhile, put $270 million in payments toward hospitals, more than the $200 million the Senate initially set aside ahead of its debate last week.

State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, the House budget chairman, and Senator Michael J. Rodrigues, his Senate counterpart, were leading negotiations.

The potential emergence of the massive spending bill was just one ball of many still in the air Wednesday afternoon. House lawmakers planned to debate a sweeping healthcare bill, the Senate was dispensing with amendments to mental health legislation, and both chambers could approve a redistricting bill that would redraw the boundaries for Massachusetts’s nine congressional districts — including, to the chagrin of some advocates, putting Fall River and New Bedford in separate districts.

The House passed the redistricting bill, 151-8, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, sending it to the Senate.

The Senate’s mental health bill aims to ensure parity between mental and physical health coverage. Unveiled last week, the measure would require coverage for free mental health exams just like annual physical exams, and also require insurance companies to pay mental health clinicians rates on par with those paid to primary care providers. The legislation would carve out almost $122 million to recruit 2,000 mental health professionals.

The bill would also target problems at hospital emergency rooms, which often struggle to adequately treat people experiencing mental illness. It would require emergency departments to have a behavioral health clinician available at all hours, and also create a centralized online portal where emergency departments could search for open beds, so that staff don’t have to spend hours calling individual facilities in search of space.

Senate Democrats pointed to their own experiences — watching a parent who was a veteran struggle with undiagnosed PTSD; struggling to find appropriate mental health services as a teenager; navigating a complicated, expensive system as the parent to a child struggling with mental illness — as evidence of the need for the measure.

The proposal won early praise from the group Health Care for All and the leader of the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans.

On the House side, lawmakers were expected to tee up a measure that increases oversight of hospital consolidation and aims to protect community hospitals by strengthening their position in the health care market.

A priority for House Speaker Ronald Mariano, the bill targets what Mariano called a trend of large providers like Mass General Brigham opening satellite facilities in the suburbs, where they compete with smaller community hospitals for patients with private insurance. That can leave community hospitals treating a greater share of patients insured by Medicare and Medicaid, he argued.

The bill would give the Health Policy Commission the authority to probe the potential market consequences of major hospital expansions that require an additional license because they create new satellite campuses. That could give state regulators more power to intervene in expansion plans that threaten community hospitals.

Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, has said protecting community hospitals is one of his priorities as speaker, pointing to the health and economic impacts of the 2015 closing of the Quincy Medical Center.

