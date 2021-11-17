Authorities are investigating after a 31-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning in a Wareham motel room, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

Cruz’s office said in a statement that the man’s body was found during a well-being check performed on a room at the Village Motel on Cranberry Highway. The identity of the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, wasn’t immediately disclosed.

“Wareham Police contacted the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and an investigation commenced,” the statement said. “The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.”