“We are in court today and going to be pausing removals pending the outcome of that legal process,” said Wu.

Wu, who formally took office Tuesday , made the remarks in a morning briefing outside City Hall, on the same day the ACLU was expected to argue in Suffolk Superior Court that the removals are unconstitutional and violate property rights of those who are being displaced. The city is responding to the lawsuit in court.

Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday that the city will be “pausing the removals” of people living in tents at Mass. and Cass while an ACLU lawsuit challenging the process is pending.

In its suit, the ACLU asks that tent dwellers who were removed be allowed to return and seeks damages for three plaintiffs whose property was destroyed in the area known as Mass. and Cass.

The ACLU also objects to the city dislocating people who live in the encampment “without first identifying viable alternative housing options for them.” But the city has maintained that it is taking a “public health approach” and says dozens of people have been steered into alternative housing and treatment since the tent removals began.

Also during Wednesday’s briefing, Wu touched on her scheduled meeting later in the day with Governor Charlie Baker and her plans for the School Committee.

“The intention is that this is our first sit-down,” Wu said of her scheduled meeting with Baker. “And a pretty high-level conversation about issues that the city and the state are both involved in. I know certainly at and near the top of that list is the crises at Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, and the ways we need to continue moving quickly. Public transportation, and how we can continue partnering for reliable, accessible, affordable service for Boston residents. Our larger housing crisis and ways in which we can be moving towards a resolution on some of the issues right before our schools as well.”

On the School Committee front, Wu said the work of the panel is vital and should be more accessible to city residents.

“I’ve spoken to the superintendent and chair of the School Committee already about moving towards more community listening sessions out in the neighborhoods, for example, rather than having only School Committee meetings where residents can testify for two minutes late at night,” Wu said.

She said her team has also “talked about really wanting to push for multilingual outreach to be part of every phase of decision making, and most important, there are still very pressing issues related to pandemic recovery that I want to ensure that our school leaders and district leaders have a firm grasp on.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.