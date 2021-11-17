MBTA Transit Police recovered a teenage girl’s missing saxophone on Wednesday and arrested the 59-year-old man suspected of stealing it from the Fields Corner T station last month, officials said.

The Dorchester resident, whose name was not released, allegedly snatched the saxophone from a bench at the station’s outbound platform at around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 29, Transit police said in a blog post.

The instrument was issued to a 16-year old Boston Public School student by the school district. The student set it down on the platform and turned away briefly, at which point the suspect made off with the instrument valued at over $3,000, police said.